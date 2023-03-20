U.S. markets closed

PROREIT ANNOUNCES MARCH 2023 DISTRIBUTION

CNW Group
·1 min read

MONTREAL, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of March 2023 will be payable on April 17, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/20/c9641.html

