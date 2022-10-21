U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,727.85
    +62.07 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,906.10
    +572.51 (+1.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,763.93
    +149.09 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.08
    +20.69 (+1.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.05
    +0.54 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.50
    +19.70 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    19.07
    +0.38 (+2.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9851
    +0.0065 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2170
    -0.0090 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1261
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0050
    -3.0850 (-2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,157.98
    -17.33 (-0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.95
    +2.19 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

PROREIT ANNOUNCES OCTOBER 2022 DISTRIBUTION

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) announced today that a cash distribution of $0.0375 per trust unit of the REIT for the month of October 2022 will be payable on November 15, 2022 to unitholders of record as at October 31, 2022.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c2387.html

Recommended Stories