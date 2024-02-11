PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Just Released Its Full-Year Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Investors in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.5% to close at US$36.75 following the release of its annual results. Revenues came in at US$304m, in line with forecasts and the company reported a statutory loss of US$1.22 per share, roughly in line with expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from PROS Holdings' eight analysts is for revenues of US$333.2m in 2024. This would reflect a decent 9.7% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 32% to US$0.83. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$336.5m and US$0.91 per share in losses. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$41.09, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on PROS Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$45.00 and the most bearish at US$37.90 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that PROS Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting PROS Holdings' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.7% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, PROS Holdings is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that PROS Holdings' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple PROS Holdings analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PROS Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

