Pros Holdings (PRO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Pros Holdings (PRO) reported revenue of $75.79 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to -$0.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $72.66 million, representing a surprise of +4.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +83.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pros Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Services : $13.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $11.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.

Revenue- Total subscription maintenance and support : $62.40 million versus $61.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

Revenue- Subscription : $57.30 million compared to the $56.35 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.

Revenue- Maintenance and support: $5.09 million versus $4.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.7% change.

Shares of Pros Holdings have returned +21% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

