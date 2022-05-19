Prosafe SE: Agreement on extension of the delivery for Safe Nova and Safe Vega

Prosafe SE

As part of entering into a Global Agreement (Deed) with COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co. Ltd which forms part of the recently completed financial restructuring, Prosafe and Cosco have agreed extended delivery flexibility relating to the Safe Nova and Safe Vega under the agreement entered into and announced in August 2018 ( www.prosafe.com ).



It remains the intention that Prosafe will take the vessels to the market once contract opportunities materialise with the Brazil market being the most likely given the expected next round of tenders. In the meantime, Prosafe is marketing the vessels globally, although have no financial obligations until delivery of the vessels.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 19 May 2022

Prosafe SE



