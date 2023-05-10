U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Prosafe SE
·1 min read
Prosafe SE
Prosafe SE

Pursuant to the Notice of 18 April 2023, an Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 10 May 2023 as a digital meeting with online participation.

The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

10 May 2023
Prosafe SE
 
For further information, please contact:

Glen Ole Rødland, Chairman of Prosafe SE
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment