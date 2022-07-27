Prosafe SE: Contract extension for Safe Concordia
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- PRSEF
BP Trinidad and Tobago LLC (‘bpTT’) has exercised all four weeks of options for the Safe Concordia to continue providing gangway connected operations through September 2022 at Cassia C offshore Trinidad.
Total value of the contract extensions is approximately USD 3.5 million.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 27 August 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act