Prosafe SE: Fourth quarter 2021 results

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2020)

EBITDA for the fourth quarter was USD 4.4 million (USD 0.7 million), reflecting a higher activity level with a fleet utilization rate of 59.3 per cent (25.0 per cent). Following the completion of the restructuring in December 2021, the liquidity reserve at the end of the quarter was USD 74 million.



As informed in earlier press releases, the restructuring process was completed in December 2021 and resulted in a significant de-leveraging of the balance sheet with approximately 75 per cent of debt reduction, a corresponding reduction in annual debt service, USD 74 million in cash per year-end 2021 and in sum a significantly improved balance sheet and improved financial flexibility.



At the start of 2022, Prosafe is revitalized and well positioned for growth and value creation. The company has secured a high utilization for 2022 and has increased its order backlog.



On 27 January 2022, Prosafe SE implemented a 1,000:1 reverse split of the company's shares to satisfy the minimum requirement to market value of the issuer’s shares for listed companies.

Recent highlights

Operating status and financial results:

Fleet utilisation of 59.3 per cent in Q4 (25.0 per cent)

Fleet utilisation of 54.5 per cent in 2021 (20.4 per cent in 2020), which is the highest fleet utilisation rate since 2015

EBITDA of USD 4.4 million in Q4 (USD 0.7 million)

Positive net financial items of USD 1,042.7 million in Q4 (USD 21.8 million negative), mainly due to a one-off financial gain of USD 1,030.5 million arising from the completion of the restructuring process

Cash flow from operations in Q4 was USD 35.6 million (USD 2.3 million negative), mainly due to higher vessel activity and the improvement in working capital since last quarter

Liquidity reserve of USD 74 million (USD 160.3 million)

Operations and commercial:

5 of 7 vessels in operation in the quarter

Safe Notos was awarded a contract extention till mid-July 2022

Safe Concordia was awarded a 160-day contract with a four-week option by bp to support their operations offshore Trinidad. Start-up is in direct continuation of the current contract, estimated 24 March 2022

Prosafe was the lowest bidder in a recent auction for a 4-year contract in Brazil. Post-auction process is ongoing

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “The financial restructuring was successfully completed in December 2021, resulting in a much improved financial situation. As we leave 2021 behind, Prosafe is revitalized and set for a fresh start. We are pleased to note a strengthened order backlog, positive macro indicators and an increasing activity level. In sum, Prosafe is well placed to push forward and create value for all stakeholders.”

A complete version of the Q4 2021 earnings release and the Q4 2021 presentation is attached and can be downloaded from https://www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 11 February 2022

