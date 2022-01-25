Prosafe SE: Key information relating to reverse share split
- PRSEF
- PRSEY
Reference is made to the reverse share split that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting today, 25 January 2022.
Please find below key information:
Date on which the corporate action was made public: 25 January 2022
Reverse split ratio: 1,000 old shares give 1 new share
Last day including right: 26 January 2022
Ex-date: 27 January 2022
Record date: 28 January 2022
Date of approval: 25 January 2022
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 25 January 2022
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act