Prosafe SE: Key information relating to reverse share split

Prosafe SE
·1 min read
  • PRSEF
  • PRSEY

Reference is made to the reverse share split that was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting today, 25 January 2022.

Please find below key information:

  • Date on which the corporate action was made public: 25 January 2022

  • Reverse split ratio: 1,000 old shares give 1 new share

  • Last day including right: 26 January 2022

  • Ex-date: 27 January 2022

  • Record date: 28 January 2022

  • Date of approval: 25 January 2022

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 25 January 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


