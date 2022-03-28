U.S. markets close in 4 hours 59 minutes

Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Prosafe SE
·1 min read
  • PRS
Prosafe SE
Prosafe SE

Sjækerhatten AS, a company owned by a close associate of Nina Udnes Tronstad, member of the Board of Directors in Prosafe SE, has today acquired 8,360 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 143.92 per share.

Following this transaction, Sjækerhatten AS owns 19,406 shares in Prosafe SE.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 28 March 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813


