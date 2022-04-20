U.S. markets open in 4 hours 54 minutes

Prosafe SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE will be held at the offices of Advokatfirmaet Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, 0201 Oslo, Norway on 11 May 2022 at 09.00 a.m. CEST.

Shareholders are encouraged to participate by casting their votes electronically in advance or to grant the chair of the board of directors (or another person appointed by him) an authorization to vote on their behalf, with or without voting instructions. The deadline for prior voting is 9 May 2022 at 09:00 a.m. CEST.

The notice of the Annual General Meeting and appendices will be distributed to Prosafe’s registered shareholders and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no or www.prosafe.com with direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/corporate-governance/general-meetings/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 20 April 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

