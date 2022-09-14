Prosafe SE: Prosafe presenting at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference
Prosafe’s CEO, Jesper K. Andresen will present at Pareto Securities’ Energy Conference in Oslo today.
The presentation is attached and has also been uploaded to Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com
Stavanger, 14 September 2022
Prosafe SE
