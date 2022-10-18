U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

Prosafe SE: Q3 2022 results and webcast on 3 November 2022

Prosafe SE
·1 min read
Prosafe SE
Prosafe SE

Prosafe SE will release its third quarter 2022 results on 3 November 2022 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. The Q3 2022 report and the Q3 2022 presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on Prosafe’s website www.prosafe.com

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Reese McNeel, CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo. The presentation is open to the public and can also be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com

It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast. These questions will be answered after the presentation. A replay of the audiocast will be made available on Prosafe’s website shortly after.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 18 October 2022
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


