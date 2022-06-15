Prosafe SE: Safe Boreas awarded UK contract

Prosafe SE

A UK client has chartered the Safe Boreas to provide gangway connected operations to support a platform shutdown in the UK North Sea.



The firm duration of the contract, starting September 2022, is 21 days with up to 30 days of options. The value of the contract firm duration is USD 3.7 million.



Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: “The Safe Boreas is presently operational in the Norwegian sector and this contract will provide supplemental utilisation in 2022. Furthermore, this commitment from the client demonstrates the flexibility and value offered by the Safe Boreas for a relatively short duration workscope.”



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



