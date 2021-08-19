U.S. markets open in 7 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.50
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,801.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,819.75
    -29.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,140.80
    -14.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.15
    -1.31 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0800
    +0.3200 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,402.16
    -990.92 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.31
    -14.37 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,322.04
    -263.87 (-0.96%)
     

Prosafe SE: Second quarter and first half report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prosafe SE
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period of 2020)


Reported EBITDA for the second quarter was USD 18.1 million (USD 10.1 million negative), reflecting a high activity level with a utilization rate of 65.8%. Liquidity reserve of USD 119.9 million at the end of the quarter.

As per previous press releases, the Company received formal support from a clear majority of its lenders on the comprehensive and material restructuring of the financial indebtedness of the group (the “Transaction”). On completion of the Transaction, this will result in a significant de-leveraging of the balance sheet with debt reduction, corresponding reduction in annual debt service and a more robust financial situation. Post implementation, existing banks/creditors will own 99% of the equity and current shareholders and convertible bond holders will own 1% of the equity.

Recent highlights

  • Operating status and financial results:

    • Utilisation of 65.8% in Q2 (6.5%)

    • Reported EBITDA of USD 18.1 million (USD 10.1 million negative)

    • Cash flow from operations was USD 21.9 million negative (USD 5.5 million negative). Higher negative cash flow from operations for the period was mainly due to an increase in debtors, which was driven by higher vessel activities

  • Liquidity reserve of USD 119.9 million (USD 177.5 million)

  • Operations and commercial:

    • 5 of 7 vessels were on contract in the quarter

    • Further options for Safe Boreas, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Caledonia were exercised

    • Ongoing tenders in Brazil and the North Sea

Jesper K. Andresen, Prosafe’s CEO says, “The first half of the year has been characterized by high operational activity, with 5 out of 7 vessels in operation, and we are pleased to see this reflected in both improved financial results as well as good HSE performance. We are further pleased to have reached agreement with a clear majority of our lenders for a more robust financial solution which will be implemented and effective before year end 2021. Against that we will be much better positioned to protect and create value as opportunities arise, and focus our efforts on commercial activities and on delivering safe, efficient and increasingly more environmentally friendly operations.”

A complete version of the Q2 2021 earnings release and the Q2 2021 presentation is attached and can be downloaded from www.prosafe.com and www.newsweb.no

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

19 August 2021
Prosafe SE


For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record Low as China Plans Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.