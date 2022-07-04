U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.86 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.22
    -0.21 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    +0.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0430
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2093
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1290
    -0.0460 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,128.35
    -152.08 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    413.00
    -7.14 (-1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,070.15
    +134.53 (+0.52%)
     

ProScreenCast Launches 4K 60Hz HDR Screen Casting Adaptor

·2 min read

NEW YORK, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProScreenCast has announced their newest 4K 60Hz with HDR screen casting adaptor, the SC01, is now available worldwide. SC01 build with HDMI 2.0b and is capable of streaming true 4K resolution up to 60Hz refresh rate with HDR color, it is designed to stream video wirelessly to TV, projector or any display with HDMI. This allows you to experience 4K image quality on a big screen from your mobile phone or PC, without having to run cables across the room.

4K HDR Wireless display adapter compatible To multiple platform.
4K HDR Wireless display adapter compatible To multiple platform.

SC01 allows you to stream video from your mobile phone, Pad or PC to a big screen without using any cables. The plug-and-play installation is simple and you do not need to install additional APP to do the setup, everything can be done in the web browser. SC01 supports both 2.4G & 5G Wi-Fi to give you stable connection and is very compact in size and have internal Wi-Fi antenna, which allows you to carry around easily.

Usage is also very easy, once setup, you can stream video by Airplay, Miracast, DLNA and Chromecast. You can choose to mirroring your screen to the TV or push the video to TV and still use your mobile for another task. The video streaming latency is almost not noticeable. There also is a button on the device to switch between Landscape & Portrait display, which is suitable to stream portrait video like Tik Tok to big screen. SC01 supports multiple operating system including iOS, Android, Windows and MAC OS. It can be used for watching movies, presentation, gaming and many more.

A full specification sheet and info for SC01 are available in www.proscreencast.com

SC01 Key Features

  • Stream 4K@60Hz wirelessly

  • HDMI2.0b with HDR

  • 802.11ac dual band WI-FI

  • Easy to use, low latency, stable

  • One button to switch between Landscape & Portrait display

  • Support OS: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Chromecast

  • Suitable for mobile phone, pad, PC, laptop screen sharing

About ProScreenCast

ProScreenCast started the exploration and development of wireless screen casting solution in 2021. With a team of 20 years R&D experience in AV industry, aiming to explore the best method of wireless HDMI transmission with low latency, simple connection and high-resolution graphics output. Our range of wireless display adaptors fits perfectly for any scene, including watching movie, screen sharing, office meeting, education, gaming and many more.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proscreencast-launches-4k-60hz-hdr-screen-casting-adaptor-301580081.html

SOURCE Proscreencast.com

