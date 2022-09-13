U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.15
    -125.26 (-3.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,497.23
    -884.11 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,792.82
    -473.59 (-3.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.57
    -58.52 (-3.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.95
    -1.83 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.30
    -26.30 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.45 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0119 (-1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    +0.0870 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0149 (-1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3400
    +1.5400 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.42
    -1,407.24 (-6.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.02
    -32.67 (-6.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

ProSearch Fall Events to Explore Chat in Discovery, the Metaverse, and the Future of Work

ProSearch
·2 min read
ProSearch
ProSearch

ProSearch discovery experts will share knowledge and insight at leading industry events including those hosted by ALM, EDI and more

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its fall calendar includes participation in multiple prominent industry events. ProSearch is set to sponsor numerous conferences, where company thought leaders will share their expertise on the important topics facing eDiscovery professionals today.

ProSearch’s upcoming event commitments include:

  • SOLID New YorkSeptember 22, New York, NY. ProSearch founder and CEO Julia Hasenzahl will present “The Future of Work: Reframing the Discussion,” an engaging session focused on why employers and employees must work together to imagine and build the future of work.

  • General Counsel Conference Southwest September 29, Dallas, TX. ProSearch leaders will facilitate a roundtable discussion on the topic “Chat is not Email.” Panelists will address the importance of recognizing why modern data types cannot be treated the same as traditional email and share practical approaches for producing chat data in eDiscovery.

  • EDI Leadership SummitOctober 12-14, Miami, FL. A long-term sponsor of EDI, ProSearch is a diamond ambassador of its annual Leadership Summit, where company subject matter experts will share knowledge and insight on two important topics:

    • Matt Davidson will moderate the session “The Swap Shop: Finding Value Through the Procurement of Legal Services in the Corporation,” offering real-world examples of assessing value to make smart purchasing decisions.

    • Dan Kinney will lead the session “Return to the Metaverse! Discovery in the Year 2030,” featuring a hands-on demonstration of the latest virtual reality technologies and a discussion of how these tools will shape the business landscape in years to come.

  • WIPL (ALM’s Women, Influence & Power in Law) – October 17-19, Washington, D.C. ProSearch is a sponsor of this event.

  • Relativity FestOctober 26-28, Chicago, IL. ProSearch solutions advisor Lauren Roso will participate on a panel discussing employee burnout in the eDiscovery industry. Roso is a finalist for multiple Relativity Innovation Awards.

For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit the News and Events page of the ProSearch website.

About ProSearch
ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance, and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys, and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed, and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing for ProSearch
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com
651-552-7753


Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

    EV leader Tesla, like the whole automotive industry, is facing a sharp increase in a particular development cost.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • Google faces $25.4 billion damages payout in double lawsuit over advertising practices: report

    Alphabet subsidiary Google is reportedly facing damages claims of up to €25 billion ($25.4 billion) in two upcoming court cases in the U.K and the Netherlands over its digital advertising practices.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • BofA upgrades three largest railroad operators ahead of potential work stoppage

    Ahead of a potential strike this week, analysts at Bank of America upgraded the three largest publicly-traded railroad operators as trends for the industry improve.

  • Goldman Sachs is cutting free coffee as corporate America reels in pandemic perks with workers returning to the office

    Goldman Sachs gets rid of its free coffee as it restarts its five-day, in-office workweek.

  • How a Cash Windfall Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Inflation is getting sneakier

    Gasoline prices used to tell you everything you need to know about inflation. Now you have to read the fine print on your utility bill.

  • Adobe stock gets another downgrade

    BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman downgraded Adobe Systems Inc. shares to market perform from outperform Tuesday, though he noted that his ratings change reflected the results of a broader survey on interest in the company's Creative Cloud suite of software rather than specific concerns about the upcoming quarterly results Adobe is due to report Thursday. "In short, respondents across the board expressed a greater willingness to move away from Adobe Creative Cloud in our August survey co

  • Ripple opposes SEC request to seal expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    Cryptocurrency firm Ripple Labs filed a letter of response on Monday to oppose the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s request to seal portions of legal filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s proposed expert witnesses, as the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness […]

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications

    Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Canada's largest natural gas producer expects 28% more cash flow in 2023

    Tourmaline has "best in class" access to premium natural gas sales hubs, according to a Scotiabank analyst.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgage?

    Whether or not it makes financial sense for retirees to pay off their mortgage depends on a variety of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • Toyota Solves a Very Annoying Problem

    Japanese automaker Toyota clears a key hurdle to its growth plans in the sharply competitive area of cleaner vehicles.

  • How to Retire by 64

    In many Americans’ minds, the traditional retirement age is 65. But often people want to wrap up their career sooner than that. According to a 2021 report from Natixis Investment Managers, younger generations plan to retire earlier. Members of Generation Y … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 64: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • European Gas Swings With EU Planning Intervention to Fix Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas fluctuated as the European Union pushed on with its market intervention to ease the worst energy crisis in decades, but the plans are unlikely to include a cap on prices of imported fuel.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’