Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case is named special counsel by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland

A Trump-appointed prosecutor was appointed Friday as special counsel to investigate the Hunter Biden case by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the Delaware prosecutor who has been leading the probe, will now have independent authority to probe any alleged wrongdoing by President Biden’s controversial son.

Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, will be responsible for the “ongoing investigation” of Hunter Biden “as well as for any other matters that arose or may arise from that investigation,” the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.

Weiss asked for the additional authority this week and Garland granted the request.

It’s unclear what led to Weiss’ request for the new appointment and if it would affect a proposed plea agreement with Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, who struggled with drug addiction, had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges related to his failure to pay income taxes.

That deal fell apart on the day of a court appearance amid confusion about a separate gun charge that prosecutors agreed to resolve without trying.

A Delaware judge asked the parties to hammer out the agreement and return later.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden had said they thought the plea deal would settle the entire Hunter Biden case. But prosecutors disputed that assertion and said the probe was ongoing.