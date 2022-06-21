U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    +2.45 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.70
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    +0.09 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0537
    +0.0020 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0220
    -0.0630 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,496.25
    +713.51 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +7.01 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,207.66
    +436.44 (+1.69%)
     

ProShares to launch Bitcoin short ETF

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lachlan Keller
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

ProShares will launch a short Bitcoin-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the U.S.-based ETF issuer announced on Monday.

See related article: Bitcoin price hits all-time high after ProShares ETF debut

Fast facts

  • ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday under the ticker BITI.

  • A short Bitcoin-backed ETF allows investors to profit from falling Bitcoin prices.

  • Bitcoin has fallen roughly 70% from its all-time high in November last year and was changing hands at US$20,575 at publishing time.

  • ProShares launched the first Bitcoin Futures ETF in the U.S. last October, before Bitcoin rallied to its record-high price.

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to grant approval to a spot-traded Bitcoin ETF.

See related article: ProShares seeks to alter BTC ETF after less than a week

Recommended Stories