ProShares to launch Bitcoin short ETF

ProShares will launch a short Bitcoin-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the U.S.-based ETF issuer announced on Monday.

Fast facts

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to begin trading on the NYSE on Tuesday under the ticker BITI.



A short Bitcoin-backed ETF allows investors to profit from falling Bitcoin prices.



Bitcoin has fallen roughly 70% from its all-time high in November last year and was changing hands at US$20,575 at publishing time.



ProShares launched the first Bitcoin Futures ETF in the U.S. last October, before Bitcoin rallied to its record-high price.



The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has yet to grant approval to a spot-traded Bitcoin ETF.

