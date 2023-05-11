ProSomnus First Quarter Revenue Soars 55% on Demand for Sleep Apnea Devices

By Exec Edge Editorial Staff

ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSA), said revenue surged 55 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier.

Revenue totaled $5.8 million, up from $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, it said in a statement.

The maker of precision medical devices for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea said it saw continued traction on strategic growth initiatives, including direct sales team expansion in the U.S. and Europe.

“These results reflect the growing acceptance of our precision medical devices as a solution for the millions suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, driven by investments in our direct sales and scientific marketing capabilities, the robust data supporting precision oral appliance therapy, and the expansion of our digital manufacturing operations,” said CEO Len Liptak.

