Prosource Acquires VanDyke, Inc., Bolsters Technology and Imaging Solutions Footprint in Midwest

·2 min read

Acquisition Drives Growth for Prosource in Business Technology and Imaging Solutions Across Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia

CINCINNATI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, the region's leading business technology solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of VanDyke, Inc., a full-service office equipment provider based in Ashland, Kentucky. The acquisition further bolsters Prosource's footprint in the Midwest and drives growth in Prosource's imaging and managed print services business.

(PRNewsfoto/Prosource)
(PRNewsfoto/Prosource)

"This is a strategic acquisition as we continue to invest in our company, our strategy, and our future," shared Brad Cates, Prosource President & CEO. "In times of growth, we remain laser-focused on providing an unmatched customer experience. VanDyke, Inc. brings a depth of experience in hardware and software solutions and a proven commitment to quality products, service, and support that aligns with our own customer-obsessed culture."

Since 1984, VanDyke, Inc. has provided the essentials in business equipment and software to help customers across Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia enhance their office productivity and improve profits. Through the acquisition, Prosource will incorporate the existing employees from VanDyke, Inc., while continuing to serve customers with industry-leading printer, copier, scanner, and multifunction technology and managed print services.

This acquisition is the second of the year for Prosource. In January 2022, Prosource acquired PBSI Technology Solutions of Sharonville, Ohio, bringing additional technical talent as well as expanded capabilities in structured cabling, telecommunications services and consulting, security and surveillance equipment, and audio/video solutions to Prosource's robust managed IT business technology portfolio.

With these strategic acquisitions, Prosource continues to strengthen its position as a leader in managed IT services, managed cybersecurity, managed print services, and office equipment, while pursuing its mission of building trust, long-term relationships, and measurable impact by helping customers leverage technology for strategic advantage.

About Prosource

As a trusted technology partner, Prosource helps businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance their bottom lines—all with an unmatched customer experience. From managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise content management, and digital transformation solutions to top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services, Prosource delivers powerful, secure solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage.

With offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia providing a depth and breadth of expertise, products, and services throughout the Midwest, Prosource offers personal service and support while leading the way in the region in business technology.

For more information, visit www.totalprosource.com.

Amy Mersch
Prosource
513.769.0606 ext. 1213 
amersch@totalprosource.com 
www.totalprosource.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosource-acquires-vandyke-inc-bolsters-technology-and-imaging-solutions-footprint-in-midwest-301572279.html

SOURCE Prosource

