U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.64
    -0.88 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,141.04
    -67.47 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,873.17
    +37.41 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.31
    -3.45 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.68
    -1.60 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.70
    -32.40 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.91 (-3.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3150
    +0.0250 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3856
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2820
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,293.66
    +2,566.37 (+5.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.37
    +75.04 (+7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Prosource Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

·4 min read

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource Technologies, the managed services division of Cincinnati-based business technology solutions provider Prosource, announced today that it has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

(PRNewsfoto/Prosource)
(PRNewsfoto/Prosource)

For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this definitive listing of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

"I am so proud of the work our Technologies team does to make an impact every day for our customers," said Brad Cates, President & CEO of Prosource. "To be named an MSP 501 winner is a reflection of their drive and determination to continue to provide world-class IT expertise, innovative solutions, and an unmatched customer experience during a time in which our customers needed us more than ever."

"Our number one focus has always been taking care of our customers," said Jeff Loeb, Senior Vice President of Technologies at Prosource. "As the technology and security landscape evolves, our customers need a partner they can trust to protect and power their businesses, and we are thrilled to be named among the world's best MSPs to provide that strategic, proactive approach to their information technology."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in the public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid workforces.

"The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels.

This year's list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey's history. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures' website.

About Prosource
A trusted business technology partner, Prosource delivers powerful solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage and become more efficient, effective, and competitive.

As one of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's leading managed service providers, Prosource Technologies combines best-in-class IT resources and expertise with our trademark customer-centered approach to protect and power small to medium-sized businesses through secure, cost-effective, scalable IT solutions. Our team of IT and cybersecurity specialists works closely with clients to help them reduce costs, decrease risk, and improve productivity through managed IT services, managed cybersecurity, business continuity and disaster recovery, hosted communications, and cloud-enablement solutions. For more information, visit www.totalprosource.com.

About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Channel Futures properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, The MSP Summit, and Channel Evolution Europe; and DEI Community Group, initiatives to educate, support, promote, and sustain diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the IT channel industry.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. For more information, visit channelfutures.com.

Contact:
Prosource
Amy Mersch
amersch@totalprosource.com
513.769.0606 ext.1213
www.totalprosource.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosource-ranked-on-channel-futures-msp-501tech-industrys-most-prestigious-list-of-global-managed-service-providers-301351137.html

SOURCE Prosource

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose sharply on Monday, climbing nearly 3%. The gain for the electric vehicle maker's stock was likely driven by an analyst's move to increase his price target for shares, as well as a somewhat bullish day for many growth stocks like Tesla. Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois thinks Tesla will see improved profit margins next year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Worm Capital Remains Bullish in Tesla (TSLA) Despite Poor Q2 Performance

    Worm Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its “Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of -15.18% net of fees, was recorded by the Worm Capital’s long/short equity growth strategy for the second half of 2021, and -1.49% for […]

  • Moderna: The Tesla of Biotechs

    The stock market is often a vehicle for storytelling. That is, sentiment around a particular company can be driven by the narrative associated with it. The most notable example might be Tesla, where its mighty valuation is at odds with its actual real-world performance, promising that may be, and is based more on being the poster boy for the rising electric vehicle industry. While Tesla might be the most prominent “story stock,” it is far from the only company to bear out this theme, with many s

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • 10 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 real estate stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis on the real estate industry, you can go directly to see the 5 Real Estate Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. Real estate and real estate investment trusts (REITs) are among the few stocks […]

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Piling Into Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Bluebird Stock Crashes To 7-Year Low After FDA Pauses Gene Therapy Test

    Bluebird Bio said Monday the FDA paused one of its gene therapy studies due to safety concerns, and BLUE stock collapsed.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Have a $1 Trillion Market Cap by 2040

    Let's give credit where it's due: Only a handful of companies have a market cap above $1 trillion. Two that come to mind are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). As of this writing, the former has a market cap of $117.6 billion, and the latter stands at $193.2 billion.

  • Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

    The AI-powered online insurer continues to expand -- even if its headline growth rates don't seem that impressive.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Cigna's (NYSE:CI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 22% over...

  • If the S&P 500 breaks above this key level, it could set off an ‘epic emotional squeeze’ not unlike 1999, strategists warn

    Anear-term top for the S&P 500 could be coming, say strategists at BTIG. And meme stocks could be the trigger.