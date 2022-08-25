U.S. markets closed

Prospect Medical Systems awarded NCQA Accreditation for Population Health Programs

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Medical Systems received a three-year accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) in population health programs for both kidney disease and heart failure. This accreditation was awarded after a rigorous review process of Prospect's strong systems, processes and personnel in population health and is a testament to the organization's commitment to quality.

Learn more about Prospect Medical Systems at ProspectMedical.com.
Learn more about Prospect Medical Systems at ProspectMedical.com.

Prospect Medical Systems received a three-year accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

"For over 25 years, Prospect Medical has been committed to improving the quality of care that our members receive. We feel extremely fortunate to receive this recognition from the NCQA for our high-quality, impactful Population Health Programs that have, and will continue to prioritize our members and their needs," said Jim Brown, CEO, Prospect Medical Systems.

"Our dedication to helping our members improve their quality of life while receiving attentive, personalized care from providers in our Population Health Programs, has been at the forefront of our mission to deliver quality, compassionate, accessible healthcare. We are thrilled to be awarded this incredible accreditation to solidify our determination. It would not have been possible without the hard-work and continued efforts of our whole team," said Dr. Derek Lanier MD, Chief Medical Officer, Prospect Medical Systems.

Prospect Medical Systems joins only 31 select organizations in achieving this NCQA designation.

"The Population Health Management programs moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts; it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

Prospect Medical Systems, a management services organization, has managed health plan-delegated downside risk for doctors and hospitals for 27 years. Prospect now owns or manages 21 independent physician associations across three states, with approximately 450,000 members accessing a variety of insurance products.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About Prospect Medical Group

Prospect Medical Systems develops, implements, and manages a full range of support services. Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Prospect Medical Systems.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-medical-systems-awarded-ncqa-accreditation-for-population-health-programs-301612087.html

SOURCE Prospect Medical Holdings

