U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,685.34
    -10.71 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,308.14
    +71.67 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.07
    -111.79 (-0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.70
    -10.67 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.81
    -0.65 (-0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.00
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1358
    +0.0059 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    +0.0500 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3578
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6530
    -0.1870 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,846.01
    -1,217.42 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.95
    +2.07 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
JOBS:

December report: U.S. employers added 199,000 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 3.9%

A huge miss on expectations of 450,000 number of jobs added

Prospect Park Capital Announces a Change of Business

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prospect Park Capital Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(CSE:PPK) is pleased to announce that it will be pursuing a Change of Business (as such term is defined in the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") Policy 8 (the "Policy")).

After an evaluation of the Company's existing resources and a review of strategic options available to the Company, the Company has determined to refocus its business operations from an "investment issuer" to a "technology issuer" focused on highly scalable business to consumer communication platforms including, without limitation, platforms that connect service providers with customers in the areas of health and education. The board of directors of the Company believe that its network of business contacts and its depth of experience of its management team will enable the Company to succeed as a technology issuer.

The Company will look to integrate the technologies it acquired as part of its acquisitions of Diitalk Communications Inc. (“Diitalk”) and 102130706 Saskatchewan Inc. (dba Tutors on Demand) (“Tutors on Demand”). Diitalk is in the business of operating a rewards-based communication platform and the provision of services in connection therewith, including, without limitation, VOIP calling, SMS messaging, analytics engine, mobile apps and add engines. Tutors on Demand is in the business of operating a virtual marketplace through the Tutors on Demand Platform which enables the connection of qualified tutors and student learners who are seeking additional educational support. See news releases dated October 13, 2021 and December 3, 2021 for further information relating to the acquisitions of Diitalk and Tutors on Demand, respectively.

In connection with the Company’s acquisition of Diitalk, the Company will file a business acquisition report which will include Diitalk’s annual financial statements for the years ended August 31, 2021 (audited) and August 31, 2020. The Company expects to file the business acquisition report on or before February 11, 2022.

In conjunction with the Change of Business it is anticipated that the Company's name will be changed to Ignite Communications Group Inc., or such other name as the directors of the Company in their sole discretion may determine. The directors of the Company believe this name better reflects the Company's new focus as a technology issuer in the communications space.

The Change of Business and name change will require shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting which is expected to be held in Q1 of 2022. The Change of Business is also subject to the approval of the CSE.

James Greig CEO of Prospect Park Capital Corp. commented

“We are very excited to move forward under the new name adding clarity to our goal of incubating and launching some very highly scalable technologies. We feel the added visibility and focus will catapult us on to the world stage with our robust communication app Diitalk and additional assets in the areas of health and education.”

Additional information will be released by the Company as it occurs. There can be no assurance the Change of Business or name change will be completed.‎

For more information please contact:
James Greig
Chief Executive Officer
Prospect Park Capital Corp.
Tel: (778) 788-2745

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contain herein.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends”, “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or will “potentially” or “likely” occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: completion of the Change of Business, completion of the Company's name change, management’s expectations relating to technology integration, management’s expectations relating to the timing of the Company’s annual general and special meeting and the Company’s expectations regarding the timing of the filing of the business acquisition report.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the failure of the Company to receive the required corporate and regulatory approvals, including shareholder approval CSE approval, the failure of the Company to integrate its technology as management expects, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company receiving the required corporate and regulatory approvals, including shareholder approval and CSE approval and the Company integrating its technology as management expects.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    2021 was a mixed year for growth stocks; these three picks could outperform in 2022 and for years to come.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Coupang, and DoorDash Plunged This Week

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) all fell hard this week, with these stocks down 14.2%, 12.7%, and 7.8%, respectively, through the end of trading on Thursday. Earlier this week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made several media appearances in which he gave good news on omicron. Well, a faster reopening and higher economic growth have come with inflation, at least in recent months.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond

    Here are two facts about the healthcare industry. Let's look at two healthcare giants that have the tools to continue rewarding shareholders for many years to come: Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical has struggled amid the pandemic.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Tumbled in December

    Reversing much of its gains from November, lithium stock Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) tumbled 25.9% in the month of December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lithium prices continued to soar, and Lithium Americas was busy building a cash pile, so why did its shares sink? Lithium Americas shares dropped sharply the very first day of December as investors took note of the company's latest move to raise debt.

  • Why Docusign Stock Fell 6.7% Today

    Shares of document-management leader Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 6.7% today, as of market close. It's a new year, but the narrative surrounding fast-growing tech stocks remains the same as it was for much of 2021: Fear of rising interest rates keeps pushing growth stocks down. Specifically, minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting indicate that a more aggressive raising of interest rates and other moves to try and tame inflation might be in store sooner rather than later.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Fell on Thursday

    The stock market was having a fairly strong session on Thursday, but insurance disruptor Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was an exception. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, Lemonade was down nearly 3%, reaching a fresh 52-week low in the process. An analyst at Barclays who covers Lemonade maintained its "equal-weight" rating (similar to a neutral opinion) but dramatically lowered their price target on the stock from $62 to $43.

  • Why Enphase Energy Fell 7.2% on Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stock Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 7.2% in trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its most recent meeting. The Federal Reserve said in minutes from its most recent meeting that it may need to raise rates sooner than expected. As a result, yields rose in the market with the 10-year Treasury rising two basis points today, and yields are now up 29 basis points over the past month.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    No doubt about it -- this week has been a good one to own stock in Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA). Today, Alibaba got even more good news (of a sort) when JPMorgan lowered its price target -- but agreed with Benchmark that no matter how you measure it, Alibaba's stock price is still too low. As of 11:45 a.m. ET, Alibaba shares are up 4.1% on the news, bringing the stock's gains for the week to more than 10%.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 smart ways to buy it in 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • This Top Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy As It Could Crush the Market Once Again

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) was one of those tech companies that helped investors get rich by delivering eye-popping upside on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings. Applied Materials' outstanding stock market performance last year isn't surprising, as it is solving a key problem that's hurting several industries ranging from smartphones to automotive to gaming consoles and personal computers -- the global chip shortage. The company makes semiconductor manufacturing equipment and also provides ancillary services to semiconductor manufacturers to boost their productivity.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy if There Is a Market Pullback

    A leading industrial conglomerate, the leading package delivery company, and a play on the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions make up a list of stocks investors need to keep on their buy lists.

  • Alibaba Stock Is on a Tear. Here Are 5 Reasons Investors Are Buying the Dip.

    Valuation, sentiment on regulation, and big moves by a famous fund manager are helping the case for Alibaba stock. But there remains a case for caution.

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • The Nasdaq is quietly being shredded: new data

    The action in tech stocks continues to be abysmal.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.