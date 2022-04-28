U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,207.50
    +27.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,267.00
    +41.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,159.50
    +150.50 (+1.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.30
    +5.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.00
    -1.02 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.90
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • Vix

    31.60
    -1.92 (-5.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2526
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6840
    +0.2400 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,362.16
    +1,031.39 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    912.14
    +19.22 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,548.85
    +162.22 (+0.61%)
     

PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DR ALLEN ALPER AND BRADLEY SCHARFE AS DIRECTORS AND TOM MORGAN AS LEAD PROSPECTOR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRRSF

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce the appointment of Metal News Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Allen Alper as a Director, and "Prospector of the Year" Tom Morgan as lead prospector. These two professionals are incredibly exciting additions to the Prospect Ridge team bringing with them the experience from decades of successful careers.

PRR Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)
PRR Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

Dr. Allen Alper received a PhD in Economic Geology and Petrology from Columbia University in New York City. He has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America, the Founder, Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Metals News, and is the Founder and President of Alper Consulting. Dr. Alper has and continues to facilitate mergers, acquisitions, offtakes, and funding for mining companies. He was a Director of Largo Resources, one of the largest producing vanadium miners in the world. He was Vice President and General Manager of OSRAM Sylvania and directed their tungsten powder and tungsten carbide businesses, the largest in the western world. He also directed its global molybdenum, rare earths, cobalt, & tantalum businesses. In addition, he was President of Walmet Corporation, for Sylvania, in Detroit, Michigan. Dr. Alper is also on the Advisory Board of Providence Gold Mines Inc. Previously, he was at Corning Glass Works, Corning, New York, as a Research Manager and a Senior Research Fellow of Ceramics. Dr. Alper has edited 11 books on high temperature materials and phase diagrams of metals and oxides. He served on Penn State's Materials Advisory Board, was a member of the Pennsylvania Business Round Table, and holds 33 patents.

Bradley Scharfe is the President, Co-Chairman & CEO of Scharfe Group of Companies, and is an accomplished financier with over 25 years of expertise in North America's capital markets. Mr. Scharfe has spearheaded financing efforts and assembled robust companies in the areas of resources and commodities, clean technology and renewable/alternative energy, oil and gas, and biotech and tech. Mr. Scharfe is an expert at raising, deploying, and managing venture capital for companies in the early growth phase of their development. His focus is on backing emerging companies that require early-stage financing, public market support and management structuring and collecting strategic experts who can appropriately contribute to the company's ongoing and expansive growth. For 12 years, Mr. Scharfe was a successful venture capital stockbroker with Canaccord Capital Corporation, a premier Canadian investment firm. While at Canaccord, he was part of the Chairman's Club, based on outstanding achievement. Mr. Scharfe holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Toronto, where he majored in Commerce and Economics.

Mr. Tom Morgan is a well-known, respected, and very successful prospector who was awarded Yukon Prospector of the Year in 2004, and has appeared on the TV series Yukon Gold. Tom is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, and has since lived and worked in many different places including the Yukon, British Columbia, Alaska, California, the Phillipines, and Russia. Mr. Morgan attended St. Francis Xavier University at Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

Michael Iverson, CEO states, "The addition of Dr. Alper, Brad Scharfe, and Tom Morgan to the Prospect Ridge family is very exciting, confidence inspiring, and makes us stronger and more capable. Both gentlemen see the enormous potential we have on the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail properties and believe we are going to prove-up the next major gold property. With Dr. Alper and Brad in the boardroom, and Mr. Morgan in the field we are additionally set up for success. 2022 is going to be a year for the record books."

Qualified Person

All scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Rein Turna, P.Geol., a consultant to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Holy Grail & Knauss Creek

The Holy Grail Property is 10 kilometers outside of Terrace within 45 km from a smelter and deep sea port. The property is easy-accessible bounded by two highways with CN rail, high tension power crossing the property and a network of logging roads over approximately 80% of the property which will make for a very cost-effective exploration and strong feasibility. Some of the key areas are located below tree line and can be worked nearly year-round.

The Holy Grail district sized package now contains over 70,000 hectares. The property was selected based on regional geological, structural, and geochemical resemblances that coincide with mineralization 50 km northwest in the Golden Triangle. The company believe the project has the potential for a district scale hydrothermal system and will extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

The Knauss Creek property is underlain by Upper Jurassic to Mid-Cretaceous Bowser Lake Group sedimentary rocks and Upper Triassic to Middle Jurassic Hazelton Group volcano-sedimentary rocks. Bowser Lake and Hazelton group rocks have been intruded by the Eocene aged Carpenter Creek Pluton in the southwestern part of the property and by Eocene rhyolite dykes in the central part of the property. Regionally, significant east-west trending faults cut the area, with veining and faulting showing a similar general trend.

Mineralization is structurally and stratigraphically controlled and is hosted within argillaceous sedimentary rocks and diorite intrusions, which are also likely the driver of the mineralized system. Auriferous-polymetallic-quartz veins on the property have returned values up to 240 g/t Au, 1644 g/t Ag, 2.3% Cu, 50.22% Pb and 13.88% Zn. The Knauss Creek property covers 3 known mineral occurrences and the past producing Doreen mine. In 1952, 476 tonnes of ore were shipped, producing 3266 grams of Au, 8118 grams of Ag, 3137 kg of Pb and 1342 kg of Zn.

An alternate occurrence in the zone displays multiple near vertical sulphide-rich veins up to 2.5m wide occur in sub-parallel sets with broader alteration halos containing disseminated sulphide. Ore minerology consists of pyrite, galena, chalcopyrite, sphalerite and tetrahedrite.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a BC based exploration and development company focused on strategic mineral exploration in Canada concurrently with developing a location in British Columbia and Quebec. Prospect Ridge's technical team and management with over 100 combined years of mineral exploration experience believes the Holy Grail to have the potential for a district scale hydrothermal system and will extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, positive exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects and the Company's use of proceeds from the Private Placement. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will not be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that future exploration results at the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail projects will be as anticipated and that the Company will use the proceeds from the Private Placement as anticipated.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-resources-announces-appointment-of-dr-allen-alper-and-bradley-scharfe-as-directors-and-tom-morgan-as-lead-prospector-301534840.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Teladoc Tumbled 38% After Big First-Quarter Loss. Is It Just a Pandemic Play?

    The telemedicine company took a noncash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion in the first quarter, dragging down its results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Twitter shares were sharply lower in early trading on Wednesday after a rocky day on the markets on Tuesday.

  • Pinterest reports earnings beat, PayPal earnings in line with estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo breaks down Pinterest and PayPal's Q1 earnings reports.

  • Vale Unveils ‘Massive’ Buyback Program Amid Iron Windfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA unveiled its biggest-ever share buyback program as the Brazilian iron ore and nickel giant rewards shareholders concerned by softening Chinese demand.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesThe

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Facebook Leads Earnings Winners Late After Market Bounce Fizzles; ARK Stock Teladoc Crashes

    Wednesday's stock market rebound fizzled. Facebook, Qualcomm jumped late on earnings. But ARK Stock Teladoc plunged.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Sp

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 3 Stocks for Triple-Digit Returns

    If there’s one thing certain, it’s that markets are unpredictable – and that unpredictability is increasing. The reasons are multiplying: high inflation is rising higher, wages are not keeping up, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has started Europe’s largest war since 1945, and energy and food commodities – key ingredients in the inflation mix – are sure to rise in price as a result of that fighting. It will be interesting to see, in the coming weeks, just how these cross currents impact the markets

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitHwang’s Spectacular Collapse Culminates in Criminal ChargesDeal

  • AT&T Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Despite being one of the most recognizable wireless carriers in the U.S., AT&T stock has had a rough year. But it does have some perks.

  • Google stock ‘is really, really cheap,’ analyst says

    MoffettNathanson Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings report data for Google parent company Alphabet and the outlook for ad revenue growth as advertisers look to YouTube rival TikTok.

  • Nvidia, AMD, Semiconductor Stocks Hit Despite Chip Shortage

    Shares of the major semiconductor producers have been heavily pressured even in the face of strong and broad demand for chips. The shares of Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Micron Technology , Texas Instruments and even Intel have fallen sharply. This year, Nvidia shares have lost 36% of their value, AMD shares have shed 41%, and Micron is down 28%.

  • Tesla Investors Send a Serious Warning to Elon Musk

    The billionaire and CEO of the premium electric vehicle maker just spent most of April discussing another company.

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.