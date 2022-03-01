U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,371.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,885.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,215.75
    -12.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.70
    +6.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    +0.91 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.00
    +5.30 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1211
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3421
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2010
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,324.58
    +5,101.95 (+13.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.68
    +114.94 (+13.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,934.72
    +407.90 (+1.54%)
     

Prospect Sustainable Income Fund ("PSIF") Announces Distributions for March 2022, April 2022, and May 2022

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospect Sustainable Income Fund, Inc. ("PSIF", "Fund", "we", "us" or "our") recently announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The Fund announced its net asset value ("NAV") per share is $8.15.

The Fund also declared monthly cash distributions to stockholders for March 2022, April 2022, and May 2022 representing an annualized distribution rate of 7.00% based on the December 31, 2021 NAV per share.

The declared distributions have monthly record dates and are payable monthly to the stockholders of record as of the close of each record date in March 2022, April 2022, and May 2022. Such distributions equal a weekly amount of $0.01094 per share of common stock (representing $0.14222 per common share on a quarterly basis) as follows:

Monthly Cash
Shareholder
Distribution

Record Dates

Payment Date on or
about

Monthly Total Amount
($ per share)

March 2022

March 25, 2022

April 1, 2022

$ 0.04376

April 2022

April 29, 2022

May 6, 2022

$ 0.05470

May 2022

May 27, 2022

June 3, 2022

$ 0.04376

For additional information, see the Fund's annual report on Form 10-K available at www.prospectsustainablebdc.com.

About Prospect Sustainable Income Fund, Inc.

PSIF is a publicly registered, non-traded business development company. PSIF invests primarily in senior and secured credit of privately owned U.S. middle market companies. PSIF's objective is to generate current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation, by targeting investment opportunities with favorable risk-adjusted returns. For the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, PSIF's distributions were composed of approximately 39% from cash flows from its investments and operations, 61% was a return of capital, and 0% from borrowings.

About Prospect

PSIF is managed by Prospect Capital Management L.P. ("PCM"). PCM is an SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has a 33-year history of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. PCM and its affiliates employ a team of approximately 100 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. PCM has $7.3 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021.

Additional Information

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Our distributions may exceed our earnings, and therefore, portions of the distributions that we make may be a return of the money that investors originally invested and represent a return of capital to investors for tax purposes. Such a return of capital is not immediately taxable, but reduces investor tax basis in PSIF shares, which may result in higher taxes for investors even if shares are sold at a price below original investment. Distributions are not guaranteed and may be modified at our discretion. Since a portion of our distributions may include or represent a return of capital, we may have less money to invest, which could lower our overall return.

This information is not, and should not be deemed to construe, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security. Offers will only be made through a qualified prospectus to suitable investors and where permitted by law. BDCs involve substantial costs and investors should review the prospectus regarding fees and expenses. There are no guarantees that investment objectives will be met.

Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. PSIF's SEC filings contain contains this and other information relevant to an investment in PSIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of PSIF. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by future events and conditions, including, but not limited to, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and elements of the future that are or are not under the control of PSIF and that PSIF may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and PSIF undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Cleary


Spotlight Marketing Communications


rebecca@spotlightmarcom.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-sustainable-income-fund-psif-announces-distributions-for-march-2022-april-2022-and-may-2022-301492164.html

SOURCE Prospect Sustainable Income Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum Skyrocketed Today

    Concerns over Russia sanctions leading to a spike in oil prices sent oil higher and Occidental's stock with it. The company is also rapidly paying down debt.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy Are Soaring Today

    While many stocks are rising and falling today due to the reports of quarterly earnings, this isn't the case with fuel cell stocks Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). As of 10:37 a.m. ET, shares of Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, and Bloom Energy are up 12.2%, 13.7%, and 14.3%, respectively. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, are up 4.5%, and Brent crude futures have exceeded $100 per barrel.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • ENDO REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported financial results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced first-quarter 2022 financial guidance.

  • Here's Why Viatris Stock Is Sliding on Monday

    Shares of Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), the biopharmaceutical company behind the Epi-Pen and Lipitor, are falling in response to the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. The average investment bank analyst following Viatris expected a $0.23 per share profit in the fourth quarter. The average analyst who follows Viatris expected the company to forecast $17.6 billion.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldHarley-Davidson, GM Halt Shipments to Russia: Ukraine UpdateSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessThe VanEck Russia ETF

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Why Rivian Automotive Stock Popped 6.5% Monday

    The EV stock's investors are waiting for a financial update after the bell today, but not from Rivian.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Workday stock jumps on earnings beat, strong subscription forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Workday shares jumping following a Q4 earnings beat.

  • Novavax’s Revenue Falls Short. Management Expects a Surge.

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.