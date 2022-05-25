U.S. markets close in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,963.29
    +21.81 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,056.54
    +127.92 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,359.53
    +95.08 (+0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,778.25
    +13.42 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +0.84 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    -16.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0683
    -0.0055 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7580
    -0.0020 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2020
    +0.3730 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,836.03
    +967.95 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.99
    -7.01 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.13
    +37.78 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Prospects for reviving Iran nuclear deal 'tenuous' at best -U.S.

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, May 25 (Reuters) - The chances of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are shaky at best and Washington is ready to tighten sanctions on Tehran and respond to "any Iranian escalation" with Israel and other allies if it cannot be saved, the United States' Iran envoy said on Wednesday.

"We do not have a deal with Iran and prospects for reaching one are, at best, tenuous," U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in prepared congressional testimony, saying that if the accord could not be resurrected, the United States was "ready to continue to enforce and further tighten our sanctions ... and to respond strongly to any Iranian escalation, working in concert with Israel and our regional partners." (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed, Humeyra Pamuk and Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Burkina Faso missing miners: Four dead bodies found

    Another four miners remain missing more than a month after a Burkina Faso zinc mine was flooded.

  • Exclusive-Stellantis unit FCA reaches plea deal in U.S. emissions probe -sources

    The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has agreed to plead guilty to criminal conduct and pay roughly $300 million in penalties to resolve a multi-year emissions fraud probe surrounding vehicles with diesel engines, people familiar with the matter said. FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis NV, has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal conspiracy charge arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup, the people said. The plea deal, negotiated with U.S. Justice Department officials, is set to be unveiled as soon as next week, though the timing could slip.

  • U.S. business spending on equipment shows signs of slowing in April

    New orders for U.S.-made capital goods rose less than expected in April, pointing to some moderation in business spending on equipment early in the second quarter, and headwinds are growing from rising interest rates and tightening financial conditions. Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These so-called core capital goods orders advanced 1.1% in March.

  • NYSE observes moment of silence for Texas school shooting at market open

    The NYSE takes a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives during Tuesday’s Texas school shooting,

  • Senegal's Dakar Biennale: From red swimmers to floating teapots

    One of Africa's largest modern art event returns to Senegal after a four-year hiatus.

  • Analysis-Subtle shift in U.S. rhetoric suggests new Iran approach

    A subtle shift in official U.S. statements suggests Washington believes reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is better than the alternatives despite the advances in Iran's nuclear program, diplomatic and other sources said. For months, the Biden administration argued there would soon come a point where the non-proliferation benefits of a revived deal - its ability to limit Iran's headway toward a nuclear bomb - would be outweighed by the progress of Iran's atomic program.

  • Express beats earnings estimates as e-commerce demand soars in Q1

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for retail company Express.

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods tops Q1 earnings, slashes outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

  • Nordstrom boosts earnings outlook as retail peers battle slowing growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Nordstrom.

  • World’s Oil-Growth Engine Is About to Slow Despite $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks

  • The Fed must boost rates by a full percentage point at every meeting to bring down inflation and avoid a job-killing recession

    The Fed is still not doing nearly enough to shrink the money supply and reduce excess demand for labor, energy, metals, houses, and other goods and services.

  • Russia pushed closer to brink of default after U.S. payment license expires

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The United States pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default on Wednesday by not extending its license to pay bondholders, as Washington ramps up pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department late on Tuesday it would let lapse a license which expired at 12:01 a.m. ET (0401 GMT) on Wednesday and allowed Russia to make interest and maturity payments on its sovereign debt to U.S. persons.

  • Marine held captive in Russia condemns 'embarrassing' stunt by Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Trevor Reed is now advocating for other Americans held by Russia, and had a warning for others who delay their release.

  • Ukraine's intelligence chief 'fully confirms' Vladimir Putin has cancer

    Kyrylo Budanov has claimed the Russian President has 'several illnesses'.

  • Petrobras shares drop following CEO ouster, fuel price woes

    Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras plunged on Tuesday after the government ousted its chief executive for the second time in two months and signaled plans to alter the company's market-based fuel pricing policy. President Jair Bolsonaro has railed against a series of fuel price increases by Petrobras, formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA, which have tracked a surge in global energy costs and added to double-digit inflation in Brazil.

  • Ukraine Says Russia Peace Talks Going ‘Nowhere’: Davos Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said peace negotiations with Russia are going “nowhere” and compared Moscow’s offensive in the eastern Donbas region to a World War II battle.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets Wrap“Tanks, artiller

  • Soros says Ukraine may be start of World War Three

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three so the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, cast the Ukraine war as part of a broader struggle between open societies and closed societies such as China and Russia which were in the ascent. "The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," Soros told Davos, according to a text of his speech released by his office.

  • Company leaders should speak 'as citizens, not as CEOs': Richard Edelman

    Edelman CEO Richard Edelman joins Yahoo Finance at the Davos World Economic Forum to discuss how companies removed or kept business in Russia, how executives should address social issues, and ESG investments.

  • China’s Economy Worse Off in Some Ways Than 2020, Premier Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economy is in some respects faring worse than in 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, Premier Li Keqiang said, urging efforts to reduce a soaring unemployment rate.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets Wrap“Economic indicators in

  • Davos World Economic Forum begins amid backdrop of global turmoil

    The world’s political and business elite will meet in Davos, Switzerland for the 2022 World Economic Forum from May 22 through May 26. The previous event was held in 2020 before the widespread COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event will take place amid the backdrop of economic turmoil, climate change-driven weather disasters and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.