Prospectus approved and offer document published regarding NeoGames S.A.’s recommended public offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc

NeoGames S.A.

LUXEMBOURG, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 17 January 2022, NeoGames S.A.1 (“NeoGames”) announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Aspire Global plc2 (“Aspire Global”) to tender all their shares in Aspire Global to NeoGames for a consideration consisting of a combination of cash and newly issued shares in NeoGames in the form of Swedish depository receipts (the “Offer”).

The prospectus relating to the newly issued shares in NeoGames in the form of Swedish depositary receipts offered as consideration in the Offer has today been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen), and the offer document relating to the Offer has today been published by NeoGames. The prospectus and offer document as well as the acceptance form relating to the Offer are available on NeoGames’ website (ir.neogames.com/offer-page) and on the settlement agent Mangold Fondkommission AB’s website (www.mangold.se). The prospectus will also be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.se).

A copy of the Swedish language version of the offer document and acceptance form as well as the Swedish language translation of the prospectus summary will be sent to shareholders in Aspire Global whose shares were directly registered with Euroclear Sweden AB on 10 March 2022, except for those domiciled in the excluded jurisdictions (please see above).

As earlier communicated, the acceptance period for the Offer will commence on 27 April 2022 and is expected to end on 25 May 2022, and settlement is expected to commence on or about 14 June 2022. NeoGames has reserved the right to amend the acceptance period, as well as the settlement date. A notice of any such amendment will be announced by NeoGames by means of a press release in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Contacts and information about the Offer

Mr. Raviv Adler, CFO

ir@neogames.com

+972 73 372 3107

Information about the Offer is made available at NeoGames’ website: ir.neogames.com/offer-page

For administrative questions regarding the Offer, please contact your bank or the nominee registered as holder of your shares.

Important information

NeoGames discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Swedish Corporate Governance Board’s Takeover rules for certain trading platforms. The information was submitted for announcement at 3.00 p.m. (CEST) on 26 April 2022.

This press release has been published in Swedish and English. In the event of any discrepancy in content between the two language versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

1 A Luxembourg société anonyme (reg. no. B186309), domiciled in Luxembourg.

2 A Maltese public limited company (reg. no. C 80711), domiciled in Malta.



