Prospectus updates

Storebrand Asset Management AS
·1 min read
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Lysaker, 14 February 2022

The Prospectuses have been subject to the following updates:

- New wording on swing pricing is amended in section 6 of the articles.

- Updated custodian

- Change in the composition of the board of directors of the management company in accordance with announcement made 9 February.

Swing pricing is introduced as of today, 14 February, but does not affect the second hand trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Swing pricing replaces entry and exit charges in connection with the issue and redemption of units.

The Prospectus update is effective as of today, 14 February, and the documents are enclosed herein, but can also be downloaded at www.storebrandfondene.dk.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class

Symbol

ISIN

Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5

STIIAM

NO0010841588

Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5

STIINM

NO0010841570

Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5

STIGEP

NO0010841604

Storebrand Global Solutions A5

STIGS

NO0010841612

Storebrand Global Multifactor A5

STIGM

NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 800 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Delphi Funds, in addition to SPP Funds in Sweden.

