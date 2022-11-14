U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,957.25
    -35.68 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,536.70
    -211.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,196.22
    -127.08 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.25
    -21.49 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    -0.58 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.09 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1754
    -0.0086 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2590
    +1.5040 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,623.81
    +252.32 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.82
    +10.53 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Prospera Announces Closing of Light Oil Property Acquisition

Prospera Energy Inc.
·3 min read
Prospera Energy Inc.
Prospera Energy Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospera Energy Inc. (PEI): TSX: PEI-V; OTC(USA): GXRFF; FRA(Germany): OF6A (“Prospera” or the “Corporation”) announces that further to the Corporation’s July 21, 2022 and September 1, 2022 press releases, the Corporation has closed this acquisition of a 50% working interest in Brooks, AB and 100% of the non-op minority working interest of southern Saskatchewan properties from Cabaca Resources.

The Corporation agreed to purchase an undivided 50% working interest in exploration lands located near Cassels, Alberta for $302,000 payable by the issuance of that number of convertible debentures. The convertible debentures are convertible into common share units at the option of the holder at $0.075 during the first year and $0.10 during the second year, bear interest at 8% per annum, and are for a two-year term. Each unit consists of one common share and one warrant exercisable at $0.075 for two years from issuance, subject to the Corporation’s right to accelerate the expiry date if the common shares of the Corporation trade at $0.30 for a period of 20 consecutive days. Applicable interest will be payable in cash or shares at the then market price, at the option of the Corporation. Any such issuance of shares will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) review and acceptance. The vendor in this transaction was a private Alberta corporation of which Sam David, the president of the Corporation, had an ownership interest. The Corporation’s independent directors negotiated the transaction and relied on exemptions contained is MI 61-101 in that the market value did not meet the 25% of the Corporation’s market cap.

The Corporation has the right to recomplete an additional well, on the basis of such costs being split equally with the Vendor. If successful, the Corporation will pay an additional $405,500 (half cash and half in common shares at the then 30-day weighted average price) to purchase a 50% interest in such well and lands. Share consideration is due 30 days after the successful resumption of oil production and is to be adjusted based on initial 30 days of production realized vs. reserves report documented production rate. Cash consideration is payable from PEI portion of net profit (paid after the fact) and subject to the same adjusted basis as the share consideration.

If the first Option is exercised, the Corporation will have the right to recomplete 2 further wells on the same basis. If successful, the Corporation will pay $1,776,000 on the same basis as above for a 50% working interest in the additional wells and property. Similar to the additional well recompletion (above), share consideration is due 30 days after the successful resumption of oil production and is to be adjusted based on initial 30 days of production realized vs. reserves report documented production rate. Cash consideration is payable from PEI portion of net profit (paid after the fact) and subject to the same adjusted basis as the share consideration.

The shares that may be issued pursuant to the options noted above will be issued based on the historical 30 day weighted average pricing of the Corporation’s shares on the Exchange. Any shares to be issued at a price of less than a deemed price of $0.05625 shall be subject to the approval of the Exchange.

About Prospera

Prospera is a public oil and gas exploration, exploitation and development company focusing on conventional oil and gas reservoirs in Western Canada. Prospera will use its experience to develop, acquire, and drill assets with potential for primary and secondary recovery.

For more information, please contact:

Shawn Mehler, PR
Email: Shawn@prosperaenergy.com
Website: www.prosperaenergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of the Corporation and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Corporation, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Although Prospera believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prospera can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses, and health, safety and environmental risks), commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Prospera. As a result, Prospera cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward- looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Prospera does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Recommended Stories

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry buys another prison stock

    Scion Asset Management's Michael Burry, known for his timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, added five new companies to his portfolio in the last quarter including prison operator CoreCivic, filings released on Monday showed. The move comes after fund manager Burry dumped a dozen positions in the second quarter, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc. A regulatory filing on Monday showed he bought roughly 1.5 million additional shares in Geo Group in the third quarter.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis and Tilray -- but Not Curaleaf -- Wilted on Monday

    Marijuana stocks as a class rallied strongly last week as investors found good news in the earnings reports of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) -- and perhaps a bit of hope for federal marijuana reform after Democrats' stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. While they initially rose strongly -- by as much as 5% in early trading Monday -- marijuana stocks have given back most of those gains. For example, as of 10:15 a.m. ET, Canopy was still up 0.7%, but Aurora was trading down 0.7%.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation, making their beaten-down share prices indicators that this is a fantastic time to snap up high-yielding income stocks at a discount. A $5,000 investment in key dividend stocks could lead to hundreds of dollars in income each year with growth opportunities ahead.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Reports Taiwan Semiconductor, Jefferies Stakes in Latest 13F

    Warren Buffett's company [spent $9 billion](https://www.wsj.com/articles/berkshire-hathaway-bought-9-billion-in-stock-in-third-quarter-11668445013) buying stocks in the three months through September, according to its latest 13F filing. Here's what it bought: + 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (a new position) + 5.8 million shares of American building materials manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific (a new position) + 433,558 shares of Jefferies Financial (a new position) + Be

  • 10 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten most promising gene therapy companies to watch. For more companies, take a look at 5 Most Promising Gene Therapy Companies to Watch. Gene therapy is a revolutionary new technology that has followed the growing advances in computing power. The human body is estimated to […]

  • B&G Foods is Down 60% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    This unique food maker's stock fell out of favor, for good reason. After a dividend cut, is the risk worth taking here?

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Cassava Sciences stock pops after rival experiences setback in Alzheimer’s research

    Shares of Cassava are moving higher on news that its rival Roche suffered a setback in its Alzheimer's drug research trial.

  • AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.