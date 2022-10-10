U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,622.25
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,231.00
    -29.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,983.25
    -1.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,696.10
    -0.60 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.60
    -0.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.90
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    32.45
    +1.09 (+3.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1090
    +0.0034 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.6000
    -0.0910 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,018.50
    -432.99 (-2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.25
    -12.89 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.31
    -31.78 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,582.11
    -534.00 (-1.97%)
     

Prospera will recognize local, small, Hispanic-owned businesses

·2 min read

Special event celebrates entrepreneurship and showcase successful business owners

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera's traditional Hispanic Heritage Month celebration is returning in person with a new schedule and format after two years of virtual programs. Presented by Duke Energy, the 2022 Prospera Success Stories event was postponed from its original date due to Hurricane Ian, and will now take place on Thursday, October 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Armature Works in Tampa. It will gather local government, corporate executives, small business owners, key partners, and volunteers of Prospera.

Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)
Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera)

Five successful small businesses from Florida's West Coast region will be featured, selected among Prospera's local clients based on their demonstrated success and growth. Representing various industries, they have received Prospera services for several years and, despite pandemic-related challenges, come out stronger than before—the theme for this year's event. The program will be led by Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez and will also highlight some of Prospera's funders, volunteers, and partners. To learn more, visit the event website.

Along with Presenting Sponsor Duke Energy, the event is sponsored by Hosts City Furniture, TECO, Truist, Visit Tampa Bay, and Wells Fargo; Champions Hill Ward Henderson, JPMorgan Chase, Nielsen, and Suncoast Credit Union; and Leaders Bank of America, GTE Financial, Tampa Bay Rays & Rowdies, and TD Bank.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera has facilitated over $61 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain over 16,000 jobs. It currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Fabian Yepez, fyepez@prosperausa.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospera-will-recognize-local-small-hispanic-owned-businesses-301645279.html

SOURCE Prospera

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘We’re likely to see one of the greatest transfers of intergenerational wealth,’ as $68 trillion set to ‘reshape economy,’ says head of TIAA

    Thasunda Brown Duckett sees big changes coming on the retirement front. As MarketWatch turns 25, we asked the TIAA CEO what we will be covering in five years.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Is It Time To Sell Ford Stock, General Motors? Here's What Analysts Say

    Ford stock and General Motors stock both fell Monday morning after analysts cut their price targets and downgraded ratings.

  • Need extra income to tackle higher living costs? Here are the best side hustles to earn extra money in your spare time

    These options offer the best bang for your buck when weighed against how much of your time they will take up.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which take immediate effect, build on restrictions sent in letters this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • The Implications Of U.S. SPR Withdrawals

    The Biden Administration has been successful in bringing down prices at the pump by releasing crude from its SPR, but this strategy has already proven to be unsustainable in the light of lower OPEC+ production

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Rivian stock tanks on vehicle recall news

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down how Rivian stock has reacted to news that the EV maker has recalled 12,000 vehicles.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • Texas Pete maker sued for crafting its hot sauce in — gasp — North Carolina

    The class action suit claims the hot sauce maker used a ’false labeling scheme’ to entice customers looking for an authentic Texas hot sauce

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • 3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

    The three stocks that stood out to me are Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). The company is a third-party manufacturer for chip leaders like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and dozens of other companies designing their own chips.

  • Should Retirees Pay Off Their Mortgages?

    Whether retirees should pay off their mortgages depends on a number of factors that need to be carefully weighed.

  • PC market in ‘steepest’ fall since data started being collected in mid-1990s, analysts agree

    One thing two differing research firms following the troubled PC industry can agree upon is that global shipments are experiencing their worst pullback since the mid-1990s when data started being collected on the industry.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.