U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    +0.83 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +30.20 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    +1.20 (+5.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5500
    -5.3140 (-3.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,887.16
    +280.30 (+1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

·5 min read

HOUSTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement, scheduled before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, you are invited to listen to its conference call at 11:30 AM, Eastern Time (10:30 AM, Central Time) on that day. Participants will include members of Prosperity's executive management team.

What: 

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 10:30 AM (Central Time)



Where:

https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Presentation-Webcasts-and-Calls



How:

Simply log on to the web at the address above or call 1-877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 1-412-902-6506 for international participants and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 6262776

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Investor-Relations. To access the replay, visit https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Presentation-Webcasts-and-Calls and follow the instructions.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

As of September 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.844 billion Houston, Texas-based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses, and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, treasury management solutions, and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PRNewsfoto/Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.)
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PRNewsfoto/Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.)

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather. These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-bancshares-inc-invites-you-to-join-its-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301707648.html

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • FedEx stock dips amid mixed Q2 earnings beat, revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down FedEx's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Jefferies upgrades Moderna stock, raises price target

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the action surrounding Moderna after Jefferies analysts upgraded its stock and price target.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Why Amazon stock has tanked by 50% in 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s challenging year and why the online retailer’s stock has tanked by 50%.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • General Electric (GE) Arm Wins Gas Turbine Deal in Ireland

    General Electric's (GE) business unit GE Gas Power clinches a deal from the Electricity Supply Board of Ireland (ESB) to supply six GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbine units to construct a temporary gas-fired power plant in Dublin.

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Enterprise Products (EPD) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), Enterprise Products (EPD) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Tesla stock concerns go beyond Elon Musk multitasking at Twitter: Analyst

    The concerns mount on Tesla.