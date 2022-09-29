U.S. markets closed

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® INVITES YOU TO JOIN ITS THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

·5 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Announcement, scheduled before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, you are invited to listen to its conference call at 11:30 AM, Eastern Time (10:30 AM, Central Time) on that day.  Participants will include members of Prosperity's executive management team.

What:         Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

When:         Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:30 AM (Central Time)

Where:        https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Presentation-Webcasts-and-Calls

How:          Simply log on to the web at the address above or call 1-877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 1-412-902-6506 for international participants and enter Participant Elite Entry Number:   7408913

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Investor-Relations.  To access the replay, visit https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/Presentation-Webcasts-and-Calls and follow the instructions.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®

As of June 30, 2022, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $37.387 billion Houston, Texas-based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and small to medium-sized businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses, and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, treasury management solutions, and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage.

Prosperity currently operates 272 full-service banking locations: 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 30 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 62 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area.

- - -

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC. (PRNewsfoto/Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.)

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Prosperity Bancshares and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement, as well as expectations regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's operating income, financial condition and cash flows. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Prosperity's control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); the possibility that the anticipated benefits of an acquisition transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors generally; a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; the effect, impact potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic; and weather.  These and various other factors are discussed in Prosperity Bancshares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports and statements Prosperity Bancshares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the SEC filings for Prosperity Bancshares may be downloaded from the Internet at no charge from http://www.prosperitybankusa.com.

- - -

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosperity-bancshares-inc-invites-you-to-join-its-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-301637348.html

SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.

