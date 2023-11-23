Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.'s (NYSE:PB) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.56 on 2nd of January. This takes the annual payment to 3.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Prosperity Bancshares' Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable.

Prosperity Bancshares has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 44%, which means that Prosperity Bancshares would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 30.4%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 40% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

Prosperity Bancshares Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.86 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.4% per year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.4% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

Prosperity Bancshares Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Prosperity Bancshares that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

