Prosperity Financial Group Explains the Importance of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer

Prosperity Financial Group president Elliot Kallen educates people on successful strategies for transferring wealth from generation to generation.

San Ramon, California, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elliot Kallen, President of Prosperity Financial Group, empowers clients to make smart financial decisions as they approach retirement. Having spent decades helping people create and monitor their investments to achieve their retirement goals, Kallen says his goal is to provide people with peace of mind knowing the fruits of their labor are preserved.

The 2006 Ronald Reagan Gold Medal Award winner will host an event called “The Art Of Transferring Wealth To The Next Generation” in Danville, California this month, calling on industry experts to explain how family wealth transfers can fail and how to avoid common mistakes. The event will touch on how to communicate openly between family members to ensure a smooth and successful transfer of wealth. Kallen will also share valuable information on creating a legacy that mirrors participants’ values and aspirations for future generations.

“The most difficult aspect of being a business owner is knowing how to proceed when it's time for you to step aside,” Kallen says. “You can either sell your business, transfer it to the next generation or close out. In this seminar, we’ll explore these options and determine the best course of action.”

Joining Kallen for the event, hosted at Crow Canyon Country Club, will be guest speaker Doug Orton, MFS Investment Management’s vice president and business development consultant. Orton is responsible for marketing MFS’s individual retirement products and training the firm's sales team on retirement topics.

Steve Wilson, vice president of Pacific Life Insurance, will also be on hand to provide industry-specific market updates and explain how to improve outcomes for investors in the upcoming year. Wilson’s mission is to assist financial professionals and empower them to thrive in life and business.

About Elliot Kallen: Elliot Kallen is an Independent Financial Advisor and founder of Prosperity Financial Group, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisory Firm. He is a keynote speaker on motivation and marketing in the independent financial advisor industry, utilizing his previous experience in international distribution to teach other investment professionals nationwide and in the San Francisco area.

About Prosperity Financial Group: Prosperity Financial Group is a wealth management firm offering holistic wealth management to clients throughout San Ramon, the East Bay, and beyond, delivered by a team of experienced, trusted financial professionals. It won the Worldwide Finance Award for Most Trusted Asset Management Company in Northern California in 2022.

