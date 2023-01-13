U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.72
    +8.55 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,243.87
    +53.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,044.43
    +43.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.87
    +4.80 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.88
    +1.49 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.90
    +24.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.42 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0832
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5110
    +0.0620 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2234
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8910
    -1.4220 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,366.10
    +513.62 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.20
    +9.14 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market will worth to USD 19,619 million by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the prostate cancer therapeutics market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the prostate cancer therapeutics market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the drug type, distribution channel, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global prostate cancer therapeutics market are Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG,  Johnson & Johnson, Astella, Inc,  AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., Ipsen Group, Tolmar Inc, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), Endo Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Inc. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide prostate cancer therapeutics market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

The market's major players are concentrating on creating innovative and cutting-edge items. Numerous businesses have products in their pipeline that are anticipated to hit the market throughout the forecast period. For instance, Merck launched keylynk-010, a trial to test keytruda in combination with lynparza in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, in March 2022. Government funding of novel treatments to treat prostate cancer is accelerating market expansion. For instance, the US FDA approved 177Lu-PSMA-617, a novel therapy for metastatic prostate cancer, in March 2022. This novel medication, which was developed by the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, has been shown to cut the chance of death by 38%. In order to recognise and treat individuals with metastatic prostate cancer who express PSMA, this innovative treatment is based on the use of PET scans (prostate-specific membrane antigen). Targeted therapy is expensive, making it unavailable to the general people. For instance, the American Society of Clinical Oncology concluded in a report released in May 2021 that U.S. cancer drug prices are the highest, coming in between two and six times higher than those in Europe and the rest of the world.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/378

Scope of prostate cancer therapeutics market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Million

Segments Covered

Drug Type, Distribution Channel and Regions

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Sanofi-Aventis, Bayer AG,  Johnson & Johnson, Astella, Inc,  AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc., Ipsen Group, Tolmar Inc, Dendreon Corporation (Sanpower Group Co. Ltd.), Endo Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Inc. among other.

Segmentation Analysis

The hormonal therapy  segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The drug type segment is chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and others. The hormonal therapy segment will witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Anti-androgens, luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists, and luteinizing hormone-releasing hormone (LHRH) antagonists make up the majority of the drugs used in hormonal therapy. Not just because more people are receiving treatment for prostate cancer, but also because more patients are taking Xtandi for longer periods of time—the usual duration is now nine months—making it one of the most commonly used drugs. The medicine generated more than $3 billion in revenue in 2021. The recommendation of the therapy by more urologists is anticipated to increase, which will help Xtandi's long-term revenue stream.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The distribution channel segment is online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, drug stores and  retail pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Because they manage pharmaceuticals in a demanding hospital environment where quick access to medications and supplies is crucial, hospital pharmacies and pharmacists are important market participants. Furthermore, patients can readily seek treatment for a variety of illnesses because these pharmacies provide both in-patient and out-patient treatments. Additionally, while seeking to lower prescription prices generally, these pharmacies focus on making money from pharmaceutical sales and eliminate clinical decision-making errors. In August 2022, Royal Surrey introduced lutetium 177 therapy for prostate cancer patients as a part of the Early Access Medicine Scheme (EAMS). The move was conducted following the product's marketing authorization being obtained by The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the prostate cancer therapeutics include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

  • The North America region witnessed a major share. there is a huge need for prostate cancer therapy products in the area and the condition is getting more widespread. The release of potential new pharmaceuticals in the biologics and hormone therapy industries, however, is a result of expansion in North America. During the forecast period, the local market is expected to be stimulated by the anticipated launch of a few pipeline pharmaceuticals. For instance, the FDA approved an advanced accelerator application for the Pluvicto drug, which will be used to treat adult patients with prostate cancer. A strong pipeline and government support for innovation are predicted to propel the market throughout the course of the forecast period.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 67.45 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 82.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. By the growing patient population, rising healthcare investment, and expanding government backing.

  • China

China’s prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 142.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 197.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. Due to the region's significant important player presence, high level of disposable income, and sophisticated healthcare system

  • India

India's prostate cancer therapeutics market size was valued at USD 125.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 167.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030.  This is due to local patients becoming more knowledgeable about prostate cancer. Antiandrogens are among the more popular hormone treatment medications used by patients in Asia Pacific, especially in India.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, The growth of the prostate cancer therapeutics market is mainly driven by the increasing incidences of prostate cancer coupled with the adoption of novel screening and diagnostic technologies.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/378/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370


Recommended Stories

  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Plummets After Insulin Test Results

    Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals lost three-quarters of their value, hitting a multi-year low, after the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company said it was throwing in the towel on its most advanced program. + Oramed late Wednesday said its lead product candidate, the oral insulin drug ORMD-0801, missed the primary and secondary endpoints in a Phase 3 study in patients with type-2 diabetes, and that it would share its plans for the drug once full study data is available. + In a filing Thursday wi

  • Could This New Drug Launch Be a Hit for Viatris?

    Viatris and Kindeva Drug Delivery could soon launch a generic version of AstraZeneca's Symbicort.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Drug companies plan to raise prices on vital medicines to fund R&D, but they already spend more on shareholder returns than research

    Drug companies say they need to raise prices on cancer drugs and other treatments to fund research. But they already spend more on stock buybacks and dividends.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Has Doubled Since July: Here's How to Play It Now

    Amkor Technology is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design, and test services. Its share price has doubled from its July low so let's check out the charts to see if more gains are possible.

  • Is Merck A Buy After Its Huge Investment In Moderna's Cancer Vaccine Pays Off?

    Is Merck stock a buy after Moderna said adding its cancer vaccine to Keytruda reduced the risk of relapse? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Eyenovia's Optejet Shows Lower Proinflammatory Cytokines Levels, Chemokines Than Standard Drops

    Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ: EYEN) announced results from a research study that evaluated the gene and protein expression of cytokines and chemokines after latanoprost+benzalkonium chloride (BAK) treatment administered via Optejet versus latanoprost+BAK administered via standard eye drops. Preservatives are used to support product sterility and prolong shelf-life. But patients treated with BAK preserved glaucoma medications often suffer inflammatory side effects. Related: HC Wainwright Initiates This E

  • Lisa Marie Presley death: Difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest

    The American singer has passed away after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • PanGenomic Health Subsidiary Signs Partnership with LumiQuick Diagnostics

    PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, PlantGx Diagnostics Corp. ("PlantGx"), has signed a development partnership agreement with LumiQuick Diagnostics, Inc., a Santa Clara-based medical device company ("LumiQuick "). The two companies are jointly developing targeted biomarker diagnostics to help patients undergoing alternative medicine therapy objectively track the efficacy of their treatment.

  • Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Exact Sciences a Decade Ago

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Roche (RHHBY) Gets EU Approval for Xofluza in New Patient Base

    The European Commission approves Roche's (RHHBY) Xofluza for treating uncomplicated influenza and post-exposure prophylaxis of influenza in children aged one year and above.

  • New 'Kraken' COVID variant is 'most resistant' to antibodies yet, warns WHO

    The WHO has shared a risk assessment on the new COVID strain spreading rapidly in the US.

  • 4 Coal Stocks to Watch From the Challenging Industry

    Despite the expected drop in United States coal production volumes, high-quality coal producers like Peabody Energy (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and Warrior Met Coal (HCC) are likely to remain competitive with improving export volumes.

  • South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes Maiden Drilling for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drilling campaign and complete assay results on schedule at its Ceylon Project in Coosa County, Alabama, United States. The drill program was carried out by Logan Drilling USA and consisted of 12 holes of HQ core and totaled 506 meters. Sample assays for all 12 holes were completed at Activation Laboratory Ltd. ("Actlabs") in Ontario, Canada.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Southwest Airlines Hires Consultant To Ward Off Future Holiday Anomalies

    Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) contacted consulting firm Oliver Wyman to boost a crew scheduling system after its holiday crisis, CEO Bob Jordan said in an interview. The airline had to cancel over 16,700 flights from December 21 - December 31 as it struggled to recover from a severe winter storm versus its rivals, the Wall Street Journal reports. Southwest has said the disruption would hit its pretax earnings by $725 million - $825 million. Also Read: Southwest's Holiday Crisis Could Cost It

  • US Banks See Consumers Piling On Debt, Boosting Bottom Lines

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks see tougher times ahead for consumers. That may not be so bad for the banks.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftThe heads of the nation’s four largest lenders — JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Farg

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.

  • Oramed Pharma Shares Sink After Diabetes Candidate Fails In Phase 3 Study

    Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ORMP) announced top-line results from its Phase 3 trial (ORA-D-013-1) comparing the efficacy of ORMD-0801 to placebo in patients with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) at 26 weeks. ORA-D-013-1 enrolled 710 patients with T2D and inadequate glycemic control on two or three oral glucose-lowering agents. The ORA-D-013-1 trial did not meet its primary endpoint, which compared the efficacy of ORMD-0801 to placebo in improving glycemic control as assessed by the mean change from