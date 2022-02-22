U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2028 - New Inventions for Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer Propels the Market Demand – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·9 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market finds that rising prostate cancer among men, who are over 50 years in age is augmenting the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the coming years. In addition, various inventions for the diagnosis of prostate cancer and development of various assay-based methods have increased the demand for PSA testing. This improved technology is used to provide accuracy and specificity of the results, thus, helps in improving the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market demand. The total Global Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market is estimated to reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2028.

The market stood at a revenue of USD 3.12 Billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market by Test Type (Preliminary Tests, Confirmatory Tests), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/prostate-specific-antigen-psa-testing-market-1321/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 155+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

List of Prominent Players in the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market:

  • MDx Health (US)

  • Myriad Genetics Inc (US)

  • Abbott Laboratories (US)

  • F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

  • OPKO Health Inc. (US)

  • Genomic Health (US)

Market Dynamics:

Various Benefits of Prostate Cancer Screening Augment the Market Growth

Increasing geriatric population is augmenting the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the upcoming years. Prostate cancer screening provides various benefits such as helps in finding prostate cancers that may be at high risk of spreading and minimizing the chance of death from prostate cancer. These benefits are responsible for growing awareness among many people and further propelling the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in coming years. In addition, technological advancements in testing & treating the prostate cancer, and availability of reimbursement policies for the prostate cancer treatments are influencing the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in years to come.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/prostate-specific-antigen-psa-testing-market-1321/1

Benefits of Purchasing Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Chances of Provision of False Result of PSA Screening Test Hindering the Market Growth

Sometimes PSA test gives false-positive or false-negative result. In addition, some of these PSA Screening test showed lot of side effects such as effects on functioning of bowel, frequent pains along with the false results, erectile dysfunction and difficulties in flow of urine. These hard situations are responsible for hampering the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market. Furthermore, improved technology to show accurate & simplified result in the tests like Prostate Health Index (phi) is also responsible for impeding the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/prostate-specific-antigen-psa-testing-market-1321

The Report on Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

North America Mentioned Maximum Share of Market

North America is accounted to witness the largest share of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market during the forecast period. The consequent high mortality rate in various developed nations and rising incidence of prostate cancer in this region are the factors that fuelling the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in upcoming years. In addition, rising government focus in detection of prostate cancer and advancement in healthcare are accounted to bolster the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the region.

Recent Developments:

September, 2021: Boston Scientific Corporation announced the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver.

June, 2021: At the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s (SNMMI) 2021 summer conference, GE Healthcare is provided new molecular imaging products & solutions as well as new opportunities to expand access to radioactive tracers and other pharmaceutical imaging agents.

October, 2019: GE Healthcare announced a global commercial partnership with Theragnostics for a new Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) PET/CT imaging agent.

Browse Summary of this Research Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/blog/prostate-specific-antigen-psa-testing-964067

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market?

  • How will the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market?

  • What is the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 3.12 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2028

USD 5.83 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 11.2% From 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 - 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Test Type

  • Preliminary Tests

  • Confirmatory Tests

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Number of Companies Covered

10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/prostate-specific-antigen-psa-testing-market-1321/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


