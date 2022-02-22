Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market Size to Reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2028 - New Inventions for Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer Propels the Market Demand – Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market finds that rising prostate cancer among men, who are over 50 years in age is augmenting the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the coming years. In addition, various inventions for the diagnosis of prostate cancer and development of various assay-based methods have increased the demand for PSA testing. This improved technology is used to provide accuracy and specificity of the results, thus, helps in improving the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market demand. The total Global Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market is estimated to reach USD 5.83 Billion by 2028.



The market stood at a revenue of USD 3.12 Billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market by Test Type (Preliminary Tests, Confirmatory Tests), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market:

MDx Health (US)

Myriad Genetics Inc (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

OPKO Health Inc. (US)

Genomic Health (US)



Market Dynamics :

Various Benefits of Prostate Cancer Screening Augment the Market Growth

Increasing geriatric population is augmenting the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the upcoming years. Prostate cancer screening provides various benefits such as helps in finding prostate cancers that may be at high risk of spreading and minimizing the chance of death from prostate cancer. These benefits are responsible for growing awareness among many people and further propelling the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in coming years. In addition, technological advancements in testing & treating the prostate cancer, and availability of reimbursement policies for the prostate cancer treatments are influencing the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in years to come.

Chances of Provision of False Result of PSA Screening Test Hindering the Market Growth

Sometimes PSA test gives false-positive or false-negative result. In addition, some of these PSA Screening test showed lot of side effects such as effects on functioning of bowel, frequent pains along with the false results, erectile dysfunction and difficulties in flow of urine. These hard situations are responsible for hampering the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market. Furthermore, improved technology to show accurate & simplified result in the tests like Prostate Health Index (phi) is also responsible for impeding the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Mentioned Maximum Share of Market

North America is accounted to witness the largest share of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market during the forecast period. The consequent high mortality rate in various developed nations and rising incidence of prostate cancer in this region are the factors that fuelling the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in upcoming years. In addition, rising government focus in detection of prostate cancer and advancement in healthcare are accounted to bolster the growth of Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing Market in the region.

Recent Developments:

September, 2021: Boston Scientific Corporation announced the EPOCH clinical trial of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver.

June, 2021: At the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging’s (SNMMI) 2021 summer conference, GE Healthcare is provided new molecular imaging products & solutions as well as new opportunities to expand access to radioactive tracers and other pharmaceutical imaging agents.

October, 2019: GE Healthcare announced a global commercial partnership with Theragnostics for a new Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA) PET/CT imaging agent.

