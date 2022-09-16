Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Size worth USD 4.31 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Product and Geography

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prosthetic Heart Valves Market size is expected to grow by USD 4.31 billion at a CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report of the Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Right Away!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market 2022-2026

All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on a better way of helping you with decision-making strategies.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Berlin Heart GmbH

Boston Scientific Corp.

Braile Biomedica

Colibri Heart Valve LLC

Cryolife Inc.

Direct Flow Medical Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

JenaValve Technology Inc.

Labcor

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

LifeNet Health Inc

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

One of the key drivers driving the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is the increasing prevalence of heart-related disorders. One of the key prosthetic heart valve market trends driving the market growth is the emergence of MRI-conditional heart valves. One of the factors limiting the growth of the prosthetic heart valve market is complications associated with prosthetic heart valve replacement. Buy Sample Report.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Split By

Product

Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The prosthetic heart valves market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Download Free Sample Report.

Story continues

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry by value?

What will be the size of the global prosthetic heart valve industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global prosthetic heart valve industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global prosthetic heart valves market?

The prosthetic heart valves market research report presents critical information and factual data about the prosthetic heart valves industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the prosthetic heart valve market study.

Related Reports:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The age-related macular degeneration market share is expected to increase by USD 9.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.6%.

PCR System for Food Diagnostics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pcr system for food diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 977.11 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.31%.

Prosthetic Heart Valves Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.15% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Berlin Heart GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Colibri Heart Valve LLC, Cryolife Inc., Direct Flow Medical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., JenaValve Technology Inc., Labcor, Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., LifeNet Health Inc, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Micro Interventional Devices Inc., MitrAssist Ltd, and NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Transcatheter heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Tissue heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Mechanical heart valves - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.5 Colibri Heart Valve LLC

10.6 Cryolife Inc.

10.7 Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

10.8 Labcor

10.9 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

10.10 LivaNova Plc

10.11 Medtronic Plc

10.12 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Prosthetic Heart Valves Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prosthetic-heart-valves-market-size-worth-usd-4-31-bn-by-2026--market-analysis-segmented-by-product-and-geography-301625313.html

SOURCE Technavio