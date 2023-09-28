Prosus’s New CEO Needs Answers to Same Old Problems

(Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV’s new interim CEO inherits a conundrum from his predecessor: how to bridge the yawning gap between the value of the company’s stock and its assets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It will be a challenge for Ervin Tu, who assumed the top job last week following the departure of Bob van Dijk. Prosus, the Dutch investment arm of Naspers Ltd., is still valued at well below the sum of its parts despite its push to unknot a complicated cross-holding structure and boost share buybacks.

The sticking point is its $93 billion stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., with some investors steering clear of firms with large China exposure due to the country’s faltering post-Covid rebound and rising geopolitical tensions. Prosus’s stock performance is highly correlated to that of Tencent.

Strategically, Prosus is “doing the right things,” in terms of simplifying its structure, said Osamu Yamagata, a London-based portfolio manager at abrdn. But the firm’s ability to narrow the discount to its own assets may be more dependent on “issues out of their control and that is around the attractiveness of the Chinese economy.”

On paper, the aggregate value of the Amsterdam-listed investment firm’s assets is worth about €125 billion ($131 billion), or €45.8 a share, according to a company tracker as of Sept. 27. But on public markets, its share price is almost 40% below that figure. Essentially, all Prosus assets outside of the Tencent investment – bought in 2001 in one of its most successful bets ever – are valued at less than zero.

To convince investors that it’s undervalued, Prosus launched a buyback last year, funded by a gradual selling of its Tencent stake. Having traded more than 50% below the sum of its parts for first half of last year, the buyback announcement quickly narrowed the gap to 30%. But since then, the discount has been fluctuating around the historical mean of around 36%, according to estimates by HSBC analysts.

Story continues

Van Dijk stepped down last week as the head of the tech investing group after removing a complicated shareholder structure that he had set up. In an unusual arrangement, Amsterdam-based Prosus owned nearly half of its Cape Town-headquartered parent company Naspers. The structure, which was introduced in 2021 as an attempt to address the distorting effect of the company’s large stake in Tencent, was criticized by some investors as complex and ineffective.

Read: Prosus CEO Van Dijk Resigns After Simplifying Ownership

“We have no plans to further simplify our group structure,” Prosus said in an e-mailed response to questions. On the discount, the company said: “We haven’t given an exact discount level at which we expect to trade but we are comfortable that there is a long way to go before we will stop.”

As a first step for how Tu can attract investors and boost Prosus’ value, analysts have said monetization on some smaller assets could help. Also, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst John Davies said investors are waiting to see evidence that the conglomerate is spending returns from Tencent effectively, given it sits on over $15 billion of gross cash.

On monetization of assets, Prosus said it is evaluating options including listings, spinning-offs, selling or merging businesses.

Further simplification of the corporate structure will also be welcomed. The current setup remains complex as it uses two classes of stocks to give controlling parties extra voting rights, said abrdn’s Yamagata.

Still, for now, Prosus’s stock performance will be highly related to that of Tencent, given three quarters of its sum-of-the-parts value lies in the Chinese tech giant. While Prosus’s portfolio contains over 80 companies that operate in areas from food delivery to fintech, much of these are small unlisted assets that don’t have live pricing.

“Prosus may serve as an imperfect proxy for the Chinese venture for some time,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s Davies wrote in a note.

Tech Chart of the Day

ASML Holding NV stock has lost more than €50 billion ($53 billion) in value this quarter as a slowdown in semiconductor demand and higher interest rates dented appeal for the most advanced maker of equipment for producing chips. Trading at 26 times forward earnings, ASML’s premium against its peer group has pretty much vanished.

Top Tech Stories

OpenAI is in talks to raise more than $1 billion from SoftBank Group Corp. to develop a consumer AI device, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plan.

Some of the first owners of Apple Inc.’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are complaining that the new devices get too hot during use or while charging, a potential setback for the company’s flagship product.

Sea Ltd. gained a further 5% after Indonesia introduced sweeping regulations that will curb arch-foe TikTok’s efforts in Southeast Asia’s biggest e-commerce arena.

Jim Ryan, chief executive officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, is stepping down after almost 30 years with the company.

Uber Technologies Inc. has hired semiconductor executive and finance veteran Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah as new chief financial officer, as the company pushes toward sustaining profitability.

Meta Platforms Inc. introduced its latest lineup of head-worn devices, staking fresh claim to the virtual- and augmented-reality industry just ahead of Apple Inc. pushing into the market.

Earnings Due Thursday

Premarket Accenture Jabil

Postmarket Blackberry



--With assistance from Loni Prinsloo.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.