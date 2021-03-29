U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Prosus classifieds group OLX shuts down Berlin's Frontier Car Group to focus OLX Autos on LatAm and Asia

Ingrid Lunden
Cazoo is picking up significant capital today by teaming up with a SPAC in the U.S. at a $7 billion valuation, but it's the end of the line for another big European name in used-car sales. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Berlin-based Frontier Car Group, which builds used-car marketplaces with a focus on emerging markets, is shutting down its operations in the city.

The move will see 100 jobs transferred from Berlin to India, the company said.

Its majority owner OLX Group, a division of Prosus (the tech holdings of Naspers that is now listed as a separate entity), said that it wants to refocus on more local operations in Latin America and Asia under its OLX Autos brand, into which it will fold in the remaining FCG operations. OLX Autos' CEO Gautam Thakar, who was appointed in February, is based out of Gurgaon, India.

The company currently has operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Mexico and Peru. OLX Autos independently also had three other brands: CarFirst brand in Pakistan, Cars45 in Nigeria and webuyanycar.com in the U.S.

Viewing Cazoo’s proposed SPAC debut through Carvana’s windshield

OLX took a controlling stake in Frontier as a result of an investment of about $400 million in late 2019, valuing Frontier at around $700 million at the time. There was no official announcement of the move, but we saw the news in passing on Twitter, and a Prosus spokesperson confirmed the details to TechCrunch in a statement:

OLX Group can confirm the closure of the FCG Germany GmbH entity based in Berlin over the coming months. This entity represents a subset of the OLX Group workforce in Berlin - other OLX Group employees in Berlin were not impacted by this entity closure, and those operations are ongoing. This decision to close FCG Germany GmbH was not taken lightly. The decision reflects the evolution of the OLX Autos strategy to focus more strongly on the LatAm and Asia markets. In order to have our development teams closer to our customers, we will shift core product development operations to India, a key market for OLX Autos. OLX Group is committed to taking care of our people in such a difficult situation and has offered a financial runway beyond what is compulsory, to allow time and flexibility to find new roles. Effected employees are being encouraged to apply for open roles within our other entities.

About 100 people are being impacted by the news -- jobs that were based in Berlin that are being relocated to India. No other operations were active in other markets in Europe. If you navigate to FCG's site, it automatically redirects to OLX.

Although it was founded and headquartered in Berlin, Frontier Car Group had always focused on emerging markets and taking the used-car marketplace model to those countries.

Inspired by Cazoo rival Auto1 -- another Berlin-based used-car marketplace that went public via a listing in Germany in February and is now valued at $12.6 billion (likely an encouraging comparison for Cazoo investors) -- Frontier founders Sujay Tyle, Peter Lindholm and André Kussmann thought they could take that model to less developed markets for a bigger opportunity.

“I fell in love with the Auto1 model,” Tyle told TechCrunch back in 2018. “I could see how it could be applied to emerging markets. Emerging markets represent nascency.” Tyle himself is a whizz-kid who hails from the U.S. and was in his early 20s when he co-founded Frontier. He left it in August 2020 and now lives in Mexico City, building a new e-commerce investor there called Merama.

Frontier, in part because of the success of Auto1 (which took hundreds of millions of dollars in investment from the likes of Sequoia, SoftBank and others), became a part of the guard of exciting new tech startups building businesses out of Berlin.

That focus on emerging markets linked up Naspers' global expansion strategy, and so OLX, a classifieds operation that had an interest in automotive marketplaces, became a strategic investor in Frontier, first with a smaller stake, and eventually taking majority ownership and control of the operation.

It's not clear why OLX decided to wind down the Frontier brand and double down OLX Autos but notably, over the last year, it looks like OLX was restructuring in other markets, including with the layoff of 250 people in its operations in India after shutting down marketplaces focused on real estate and used goods.

While some companies like Cazoo have apparently seen a strong surge of business in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the health crisis has hit a number of economies, economic sectors and specific companies harder than others, leading to tightening costs. Overall, we've seen big slumps in new car sales in different markets around the world.

A Prosus spokesperson said that both OLX and OLX Autos were impacted at the start of COVID-19 but have since recovered. Prosus has remained profitable in what has been a turbulent year, but some have pointed out that those profits have declined. (It will next update its financials in June.)

Early Stage is the premier "how-to" event for startup entrepreneurs and investors. You’ll hear firsthand how some of the most successful founders and VCs build their businesses, raise money and manage their portfolios. We’ll cover every aspect of company building: Fundraising, recruiting, sales, product-market fit, PR, marketing and brand building. Each session also has audience participation built-in -- there’s ample time included for audience questions and discussion. Use code “TCARTICLE" at checkout to get 20% off tickets right here.

  • Treasuries’ Worst Quarter Since 2016 Ends With Questions Aplenty

    (Bloomberg) -- As bond traders wrap up the worst quarter for Treasuries since the aftermath of 2016’s surprise U.S. presidential election result, there’s no shortage of mystery surrounding what comes next.First and foremost, there’s the likelihood of another massive government-stimulus package -- featuring infrastructure spending, this time -- that could tally as much as $3 trillion. Traders are just starting to debate whether the tax increases expected to be included would offset the stimulative benefits to the economy, and how that calculation might play out in the world’s biggest bond market.The debate in Washington over further spending comes as bonds have hit a lull, rebounding modestly this week after a punishing stretch that drove yields to pre-pandemic heights. In options, the cost of hedging against higher yields has eased, although the tilt remains bearish. One force in the days ahead may play into that shift and help cap yields for now: quarter-end rebalancing that spurs buying by pension funds. But all eyes will be on the economic proposal that President Joe Biden says he’ll unveil next week.“The reason the market hasn’t wrapped its head around this second plan yet is because of the tax component,” said Michael Franzese, managing partner at MCAP LLC. “The bottom line, for me as a market maker and position taker, is that I don’t see the necessity of having to do anything. Tax hikes are more detrimental than the positives that we might gain from infrastructure expense.”For now, Franzese says he’s relying on monthly and weekly employment data to determine how quickly the current $1.9 trillion round of stimulus is working and to see if he should resume selling Treasuries maturing in seven years and out.The government will release March payrolls figures on the April 2 Good Friday holiday, when U.S. stocks are closed and the bond market is open for a half day. Economists project that job gains likely surged this month.Also next week, quarter-end rebalancing may drive investors into fixed income and out of equities, given the rally in stocks and the bond selloff. Bank of America Corp. strategists, for example, estimate that $41 billion of U.S. private pension funds will flow into Treasuries over the quarter, with the bulk of that still to come before the end of March.The 10-year note, a benchmark for global borrowing, yields 1.68%, down from the more than one-year high of 1.75% touched in mid-March. The reflation trade fueled by previous rounds of stimulus and ultra-loose Federal Reserve policy has Treasuries down 3.79% this year through March 25. It would be the biggest quarterly loss since Donald Trump’s 2016 election victory.Still at issue in the market’s calculus behind the next round of stimulus is the amount of tax hikes in the plan.For Chevy Chase Trust’s Craig Pernick, the stimulative potential of the spending figures being discussed in Washington may overshadow concern about the headwinds from tax hikes.“The market has always anticipated there was going to be some infrastructure package, but not yet fully understood what that would look like,” said Pernick, the firm’s head of fixed income. “Depending on how it’s paid for, it could go either way. I would be more concerned that it pushes rates moderately higher, throwing more fuel on the fire of economic growth.”What to WatchEconomic calendar:March 29: Dallas Fed manufacturing activityMarch 30: FHFA house price data; S&P CoreLogic housing data; Conference Board consumer confidenceMarch 31: MBA mortgage applications; ADP employment; MNI Chicago PMI; pending home salesApril 1: Challenger job cuts; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; Markit manufacturing PMI; construction spending; ISM manufacturingApril 2: Nonfarm payrollsFed calendar:March 29: Fed Governor Chris WallerMarch 30: Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles; New York Fed’s John WilliamsApril 1: Philadelphia Fed’s Patrick HarkerApril 2: Atlanta Fed’s Raphael BosticAuction schedule:March 29: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 30: 42-day cash-management billsApril 1: 4-, 8-week billsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil heads lower as Suez Canal container ship is freed

    Oil futures move lower Monday, with one of the world's largest container vessels now freed from the Suez Canal where it had run aground nearly a week ago, blocking the flow of goods, including crude oil, through the crucial waterway.

  • Equity Monday: Deliveroo, ServiceTitan and Robinhood for everywhere

    This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. ServiceTitan's vertical SaaS success was enshrined in its recent funding round and valuation. The software market is just gigantic.

  • Toomey Calls Fed’s Climate and Race Research ‘Political’ Mission Creep

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Patrick Toomey said the San Francisco Federal Reserve’s research into topics including climate change and racial justice is “politically charged” and could result in “mission creep” from the independent agency into policy matters usually left to elected officials.Toomey, the ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, addressed the letter to San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, asking for records pertaining to the bank’s seminar on climate economics, racial-justice research and its research and community development expenses from the last 10 years. The San Francisco Fed said it had received the letter and looked forward to discussing the contents with Toomey’s office.“Several Federal Reserve banks, including the FRBSF, have increasingly been engaged in research on social-policy topics reflective of the political and normative leanings of unelected Federal Reserve Bank officials,” Toomey wrote in a letter Monday. “This approach has inserted the Federal Reserve into the emotionally charged political arena -- a place where the Federal Reserve seldom has ventured, and for good reason.”The letter comes on the heels of one sent by several Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee to Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this month questioning climate-based bank regulation. Powell was also questioned about climate-change research and regulation several times in hearings before Congress last week.The San Francisco Fed is planning a multi-day virtual seminar on climate economics research, starting April 1. Many of the Fed system’s other reserve banks have also been researching the potential consequences of climate change for the economy, and the Fed’s board of governors voted unanimously last year to join the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening of the Financial System, a group that aims to study the effects of climate change on financial systems.“The Federal Reserve -- we’re not climate scientists, we don’t have the toolkit in the way we’re set up, in our structure, to fight climate change, but we absolutely are responsible for understanding climate risk, the risk to the economy that severe weather events pose, or changing weather poses, and then how to mitigate those risks so that we can continue to deliver our public policy to the American people,” Daly said last week in a virtual event with Northeastern University.Daly went on to talk about wildfires in her district, which spans across nine western states including California, and how they damage property on which people and banks own mortgages.In response to questions in Congress about the Fed’s climate-change research and policies last week, Powell said the Fed has a responsibility to look into how it may impact financial institutions, and that climate change will likely have a significant impact on the U.S. economy.Toomey said in his letter that the Fed’s research into these topics may be “meritorious” but he worries that the Fed is dedicating too many resources to these topics. He notes that all 12 of the Fed’s regional banks and the board of governors in Washington have research departments. Toomey also asked for a briefing from Glenn Rudebusch, an executive vice president in the San Francisco Fed’s economic division and one of the organizers of its climate conference.Toomey questioned whether some of the Fed’s work is encroaching on that of other agencies, such as the Department of Labor or the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.Fed leaders have been increasingly vocal about economic inequality in the U.S., especially during the pandemic, which disproportionately impacted Americans of color and women. The Fed revised its monetary policy strategy framework last year and leaders including Powell have said that they’ll likely let the unemployment rate fall lower than was previously thought sustainable, as the last recovery taught them that by doing so, it allows traditionally sidelined workers to enter the labor force.The San Francisco Fed and its 11 regional counterparts have together hosted a series of virtual conferences on the impacts of racism in the economy.Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, the first Black American to head a reserve bank, said Monday that there’s merit to considering reparations as a way to counter the impact of racism and inequality in the U.S. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester last week wrote a letter condemning the murder of eight people in Atlanta earlier this month, six of whom where Asian-American women.“Limiting opportunity because of race, ethnicity, or gender threatens the health of our economy,” Mester wrote.The Fed’s research on the impacts of racism on the economy has drawn political ire before. Politicians have argued that this veers too far into the sphere of elected officials, but Fed policy makers have countered that monetary policy needs to serve everyone in the country, not just the majority.(Updates with detail from Toomey’s letter in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Team Boosts Effort to Shield Power Grid From Hackers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is escalating efforts to safeguard the U.S. power grid from hackers, developing a plan to better coordinate with industry to counter threats and respond to cyber attacks, according to people familiar with the matter.Top administration officials, including Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger, briefed top utility industry executives on the efforts in a March 16 meeting, said the people, who requested anonymity because the session was private.The plan, which could prompt widespread changes in standards and cyber defense strategies, is set to be issued within weeks. U.S. officials hope to create plans for other critical industries but are starting with the electrical sector because of its importance to the economy and recent activities targeting the grid by foreign hackers, one person said.“The administration is committed to improving cyber vulnerabilities in the core services Americans rely on as a top cybersecurity priority,” Neuberger said on Monday. “We designed this initiative -- focused on the electricity utilities -- to achieve that. And, as with every element of our cybersecurity strategy, we’re doing it in partnership with the private sector.”The high-level meeting indicated the seriousness of the initiative, which is meant to knit together the full force of the government, in alignment with the private sector, to confront increasingly aggressive actions by U.S. adversaries to target the electrical grid.Those acts include inserting malicious software that could be activated to disrupt electricity generation or distribution in the U.S. Russia is among the adversaries that have already launched such operations, including a sprawling attack in 2017. But other countries are targeting the grid, including North Korea and Iran, one person familiar with the government’s assessment said.The issue has gained renewed attention in the wake of a highly sophisticated attack that compromised popular software from Texas-based SolarWinds Corp. The hack, which affected as many as 18,000 SolarWinds customers, has underscored concerns about the vulnerability of the nation’s critical infrastructure amid persistent cyber threats.The administration plans to produce a so-called operational technology action plan that will begin with the power industry and expand to other critical sectors such as natural gas distribution, chemical refining and municipal water systems, said one person briefed on the plan. Operational technology, also known as OT, includes the specialized controls used to run the nation’s nuclear plants, refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure.Power industry advances in cybersecurity make the sector a good place to start as officials beef up protections for the nation’s critical infrastructure, another person said.A National Security Council spokeswoman didn’t immediately comment.The federal government and utilities have a long history of coordination on cybersecurity, with power companies required to report not just successful breaches of their control systems but attempted intrusions. The sector is a chief target of U.S. foes, with security analysts and utility executives warning of a barrage of constant attempts on the systems.Companies, however, have long complained that the government hasn’t spoken with one voice about how to address vulnerabilities, and that its recommendations haven’t always been synchronized -- concerns that were raised in this month’s meeting. The National Commission on Grid Resilience last year said the industry still needs more information on threats.President Joe Biden intends to put the full weight of the government into the effort, with agencies including the State and Energy departments along with the National Security Agency enlisted to harden defenses and respond to breaches. On Sunday, Biden said he was “close” to naming someone to serve as national cyber director, a position created by Congress to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat and retaliate for hacks.The administration’s plan will include efforts to get greater visibility on private sector risks, and to clarify the role of key agencies, including the Homeland Security and Energy departments. The administration also wants to better plot responses to incidents -- including who’s involved and what resources are deployed after a company is compromised.Although similar blueprints have been developed in the past, the involvement of top administration officials and their holistic approach is new, according to one person familiar with the matter.A chief concern is deciding the shape of collective defense and response efforts. Administration officials at the March 16 meeting made clear they were seeking to enhance coordination, communication, reporting and response between the industry and government.The virtual session was the first broad meeting between top Biden administration officials and executives in the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council, a group designed to further industry-government coordination on protecting the grid.The electric power sector values its close working relationship with partners in government, said Scott Aaronson, vice president for security and preparedness at the Edison Electric Institute that represents investor-owned electric companies.“We appreciate that this administration already is coordinating with grid operators to protect critical energy infrastructure,” Aaronson said in an emailed statement. “Protecting and defending critical infrastructure is a shared responsibility that requires engagement and expertise from asset owners and government partners.”(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deliveroo narrows price range ahead of London market debut

    Food delivery group Deliveroo has narrowed the price range on its initial public offering, ensuring its order books were fully covered for what will be London's biggest IPO in a decade. The London-based company, founded by boss William Shu in 2013, could be valued at up to 7.85 billion pounds ($10.85 billion) in its stock market debut on March 31. The listing is set to be London's biggest IPO since Glencore in May 2011 and also the biggest tech float on the London Stock Exchange, dwarfing The Hut Group last year.

  • No IRS stimulus check? If you haven't gotten the third COVID relief payment, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and SSI beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus check money, according to House Democrats.

  • Asia’s Markets Hold Firm Against Stress-Test of Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Another Monday, another test for Asian markets successfully negotiated.For a second straight week, the region’s traders faced a potential drag from weekend news. And they pulled through the equity block-trade drama with little sign of panic, just as they had weathered a plunge in the Turkish lira the week before.Asia’s Monday mornings have long been a source of concern for traders because of the potentially toxic mix of negative surprises and thin trading conditions. The resilience may demonstrate some success in regulators’ efforts to crisis-proof the global financial system. Yet, the increasing frequency of market tremors may also show that risks are starting to build.“Even though the futures are down this evening, they’re still way up from where they were midday on Friday,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. in the U.S., said early in the Asian trading day. “So the reaction so far is quite muted. However, there is a record amount of leverage in the system and a lot of crowded trades out there. Therefore, if more of that leverage needs to be unwound, things could get a bit ugly.”Shares in Nomura Holdings Inc. did plunge 16% Monday, as some of the world’s biggest banks tallied their exposure to wrong-way bets by Archegos Capital Management. That followed an extraordinary $20 billion wave of block trades, which rattled investors Friday.But the MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks eked out a gain of 0.2%, and currency markets likewise proved resilient for much of the Asian trading session.And after that show of strength, there may be some who are watching for bargains.“Any time you have a liquidation it will lead to an overall phenomenal buying opportunity,” said Kay Van-Petersen, global market strategist at Saxo Capital Markets Pte in Singapore. “The question is, just when is that the case.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • European Equities: A Lack of Stats Leaves COVID-19 and Geopolitics in Focus

    It’s a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no major stats for the markets to consider. That leaves COVID-19 news and geopolitics in focus.

  • Dow, S&P 500 struggle for direction, tech shares lower on reports of massive margin on investment fund

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness Monday midday following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • A former public servant became her own lawyer and won the discharge of $41,000 in student loans

    A 51-year-old former public servant from Arkansas with $44,000 in student loan debt recently saw all her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in the Western District of Arkansas.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NIO and Chinese EV Stocks Are Under Pressure. Here’s Why.

    NIO, Li Auto, and XPeng American depositary receipts are down again in early Monday trading. A Chinese editorial called out some problems with the country's electric-vehicle industry.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as Archegos margin call ricochets across markets; Suez ship freed

    Stocks are giving back gains after a strong week, with little seen moving the needle before March's jobs data.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.