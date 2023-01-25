U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.93
    -31.02 (-0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,541.14
    -192.82 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,212.29
    -121.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.59
    -14.03 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.92
    +0.79 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4750
    +0.0060 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6200
    -0.5450 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,647.19
    -220.79 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.93
    +0.61 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

Prosus to Cut 30% of Corporate Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs

Loni Prinsloo
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam-listed Prosus NV and its parent Naspers Ltd. are planning to cut their corporate workforce by 30%, becoming the latest global tech company to announce layoffs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The firm, one of Europe’s largest e-commerce companies by asset value, will make cuts at its corporate centers, including hubs in Hong Kong, Amsterdam and South Africa, Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk said in an interview Wednesday. The job cuts are taking place over a 12 month-period and about 15 locations will be affected, he said.

“The reality is that the macro environment has become more difficult and has changed a lot,” Van Dijk said. “This also means that the cost of capital has changed a lot, as interest rates go up and risk premiums also go up.”

Van Dijk declined to say how many people would lose their jobs. Prosus employed 30,000 people globally at the end of March last year, according to an earnings report, but these roles are spread across corporate hubs and a range of businesses the e-commerce group invests in and operates, including in classified advertising, food delivery and internet payments.

Naspers shares closed 1.7% lower in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and Prosus declined 0.2% at 5:15 p.m. in Amsterdam.

Companies from Amazon.com Inc. to Alphabet Inc.’s Google have recently announced staff reductions after years of growth, as they seek to lower costs and improve profitability. The tech sector announced 97,171 job cuts in 2022, up 649% compared to the previous year, according to consulting firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

Prosus will also seek to cut costs at the more than 80 companies it has invested in, although those efforts have different timelines and scales, according to Van Dijk. The company has already closed some offices and made cuts at others, he said. The Euronext-listed firm previously closed its iFood business in Colombia and its autos business in Peru and Ecuador.

The measures should help Prosus become profitable by the first half of 2025, according to Van Dijk.

The e-commerce firm has been working on narrowing the discount between the sum of its parts and its stake in China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. for years, with both Prosus and its Cape Town-based parent Naspers having taken a number of steps to address the problem.

These include the spinoff of its African PayTV business, the creation of Prosus through the Euronext-listing of its internet holdings, a share swap between Naspers and Prosus, and a number of share buybacks that are ongoing.

Tencent, in which Prosus is the largest investor, has already announced job cuts in recent months. Prosus also owns businesses across Europe, India, Africa and the US.

(Add share prices in fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SurModics (SRDX) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    SurModics (SRDX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Mercury (MRCY) Launches Signal Processing Board With Intel

    Mercury's (MRCY) latest breakthrough technology, DRF3182 Direct RF Processing Module, features Intel's Stratix 10 AX SoC FPGA and is specifically built for the aerospace and defense applications.

  • IBM set to to report earnings after Wednesday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks ahead to IBM's earnings report, expected out after tomorrow's closing bell.

  • Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

    The owner of the second-largest U.S. stock exchange posts fourth-quarter earnings that slightly miss estimates.

  • Susquehanna Sees More Downside for Intel. It’s Losing Market Share to AMD.

    Analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated his Negative rating for Intel stock, citing expectations for a further slowdown in corporate technology spending.

  • Is Trending Stock Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) a Buy Now?

    Teladoc (TDOC) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR 2023

    Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a Canadian-US cross-border real estate investment trust focused on specialty agricultural assets in the United States, is pleased to announce that it will pay monthly distributions in 2023 to its unitholders of US$0.00225 per unit (being US$0.027 per unit on an annualized basis) pursuant to the REIT's monthly distribution policy established by its board of trustees.

  • Should You Hold The Greenbrier Companies (GBX)?

    White Brook Capital Partners, an investment management firm, released its 2022 annual investor letter. The same can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned -15.38%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index, which returned -18.10%. However, the fund underperformed its more comparable benchmark, the S&P 400 Index, which returned -13.06% in the year. Since its inception on […]

  • BlackRock, Apollo Among Creditors Lending $500 Million to Core Scientific

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. are among a group of creditors that lent around $500 million to bankrupt Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc. by purchasing its secured convertible notes, according to a court filing.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Great

  • Amazon UK Workers Protest Over Pay And Working Conditions

    Amazon.Com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) U.K. fulfillment center workers prepared for an unprecedented strike. The 24-hour strike action began on January 25 at midnight, CNBC reports. Strikers will likely walkout outside the company’s site in Coventry in Central England throughout the day. Members of the GMB Union working at the retailer’s Coventry depot held a strike ballot in December after Amazon offered a 50 pence-per-hour ($0.56 per hour) hike, equivalent to 5% and well below inflation. The workers

  • PGA Tour files motion to add PIF and its governor to counterclaim suit

    The PGA Tour escalated its ongoing legal dispute with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and its governor Tuesday.

  • ASML Sees a Chip Market Rebound, Says China Export Controls Aren’t Hurting Business

    The maker of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment expects a greater than 25% rise in net sales in 2023.

  • 1 Excellent Growth Stock to Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

    Telehealth specialist Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is a corporation at the intersection of these two categories, so it isn't surprising that its shares were hammered in 2022. The company could eventually turn things around and possibly deliver market-beating returns. Teladoc experienced a hard year in 2022, partly due to massive net losses associated with impairment charges linked to the company's acquisition of Livongo Health back in 2020.

  • Morgan Stanley IM Says the Decade of Emerging Markets Has Begun

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in emerging markets are set to be this decade’s winners, Morgan Stanley Investment Management said, adding to a chorus of investors who are souring on the US in favor of other regions.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs

  • Man found guilty of killing postal worker delivering mail in SC, prosecutor says

    Irene Pressley had worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 20 years when she was shot multiple times with a semi-automatic weapon in an attempt to steal a package, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

  • Justice Department indicts two for spray-painted threats at Winter Haven pregnancy center

    Caleb Freestone, 27, and Amber Smith-Stewart, 23, are charged with violating the FACE Act, which protects reproductive health care facilities.

  • ASML Clocks 29% Net Sales Growth In Q4; Boosts Dividend; Sees Market Rebound In Second Half

    ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 29% year-on-year to €6.43 billion. The Q4 net bookings were €6.32 billion versus €7.05 billion a year ago. The gross margin contracted by 270 bps Y/Y to 51.5%. Also Read: ASML Chief Voices How US Gained With Semiconductor Embargo Against China At Cost Of ASML GAAP EPS was €4.60 versus €4.38 a year earlier. ASML held €7.38 billion in cash and equivalents. Buybacks & Dividends: In Q4, ASML bought €300 million in shar

  • Eagles’ Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts to be honored by Maxwell Football Club

    The Maxwell Football Club named Eagles Jalen Hurts as the Bert Bell Player of the Year, and Nick Sirianni has been chosen as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year Award.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and they are betting on these 3 assets instead for long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Is it time to follow suit?

  • Innovative Industrial Properties Faces More Tenant Defaults: Is the Stock in Trouble?

    Cannabis real estate investment trust (REIT) Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has had a wild year. Things only got worse for the company when a class action lawsuit was filed against Innovative Industrial Properties in April. Shortly after, it announced the default of one of its major tenants, Kings Garden, which resulted in a massive sell-off.