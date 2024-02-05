Prosus N.V.'s (AMS:PRX) largest shareholders are public companies with 44% ownership, individual investors own 29%

Key Insights

A look at the shareholders of Prosus N.V. (AMS:PRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that public companies own the lion's share in the company with 44% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual investors, on the other hand, account for 29% of the company's stockholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Prosus.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Prosus?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Prosus already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Prosus, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Prosus. Our data shows that Naspers Limited is the largest shareholder with 44% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.0% and 2.3% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 51% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Prosus

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Prosus N.V.. It is a very large company, and board members collectively own €720m worth of shares (at current prices). we sometimes take an interest in whether they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 29% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 44% of the Prosus shares on issue. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Prosus better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Prosus (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

