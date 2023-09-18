Prosus, Naspers Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk Steps Down

(Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV and Naspers Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk is stepping down as the head of the e-commerce investor and the board after almost a decade in charge.

Van Dijk will remain as a consultant to the board at Prosus and its parent company — Cape Town-based Naspers — until the end of September 2024, the company said in a statement on Monday. The Amsterdam-listed entity appointed Chief Investment Officer Ervin Tu to take over the reigns in the interim, it said.

“The boards of Prosus and Naspers want to thank Bob for his leadership over a full decade,” said Chairman Koos Bekker. “During this time, substantial businesses were established in classifieds, food delivery and payments, while we also entered several new fields.”

Tu, who joined Naspers and Prosus from SoftBank Group Corp. two years ago, is known as a deal-maker. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs Group, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions.

As chief investment officer, Tu made significant contributions to the strategic direction of the company and will provide continuity in the execution of the group’s key priorities, it said.

