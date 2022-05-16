U.S. markets open in 3 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,006.00
    -13.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,078.00
    -42.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,308.75
    -74.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.50
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    -0.65 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.00
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0422
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.58
    -2.19 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3200
    +0.1350 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,865.22
    +230.12 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    669.19
    -11.91 (-1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.68
    +8.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Prota Therapeutics Achieves 51 Percent Peanut Allergy Remission Rate, First Company to Validate Significant Quality of Life Improvements Compared with Standard Care

·4 min read

Children's ability to eat peanut freely and safely delivers meaningful improvement in quality of life for families and patients

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prota Therapeutics Pty Ltd, an Australian biotechnology company developing novel oral immunotherapies for peanut allergies, is the first company to validate significant Health-Related Quality of Life improvements (HRQL), when compared to placebo, in a Phase 2b clinical trial of oral immunotherapy PRT120, in which 51 percent of treated children aged 1-10 years achieved clinical remission (Lancet, 2022). As importantly, PRT120 treatment led to a significant and substantial improvement in quality of life for children and their families.

Children and families affected by food allergy suffer severely reduced quality of life due to lifestyle restrictions imposed by the need for allergen avoidance and the unpredictability of potentially life-threatening reactions.

"Stella's quality of life has improved considerably," said Ju Lee Ng, whose daughter was among the 51% of children who achieved remission. "After treatment we were able to travel and enjoy an amazing holiday without the fear and stress of experiencing an allergic reaction. As well, her level of anxiety is dramatically lower. The burden to always check food labels for peanuts or brief her teachers or friends' parents was removed."

A report by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) cited improving quality of life for both the patient and caregivers as an important goal of treating peanut allergies. Recognizing the importance of health-related quality of life improvements as a clinically meaningful endpoint, Prota prior­itized, measured and validated this treatment outcome in its clinical trials.

The researchers, at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) in Melbourne, Perth Children's Hospital, and the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide, were the first to show significant quality of life improvement following treatment compared with placebo (standard care) in a large, randomized, placebo-controlled peanut allergy trial. The PRT120-treated group achieved clinically meaningful improvements in quality of life compared with the placebo group at 12-months post-treatment (p= 0.002).

Food allergy quality of life expert Matthew Greenhawt, M.D., Director, Food Challenge and Research Unit at Children's Hospital Colorado, noted that these results are exceptionally promising. "Families seeking peanut allergy treatment have expressed a desire for protection against peanut ingestion that has meaningful impact, in that socialization can be enhanced and the burden of avoidance can be relieved, leading to a restoration of normalcy. The high number of children in this trial able to regularly incorporate peanut into the diet ad libitum represents such a highly meaningful target, and I think is well reflected in their improvement in quality of life." Dr. Greenhawt was not involved in the clinical trial design or conduct but is a member of Prota's scientific advisory board.

Children who achieved remission were able to stop treatment and introduce peanut into their diet, no longer having to follow strict peanut avoidance, which the researchers believe were key to improving quality of life. The group achieving desensitization only did not have such quality-of-life improvement.

"Improving quality of life is the most meaningful outcome for peanut allergy patients. We are very pleased to have shown such meaningful improvement in quality of life compared with standard care, exceeding minimum clinically important quality of life differences," said Lead Investigator Professor Mimi Tang, Ph.D., Head of the Allergy Immunology Group at MCRI. "As well, this is the first treatment that offers a solution for every child with peanut allergy, whether they react to tiny or large amounts of peanut. This is important because all children with peanut allergy live with lifestyle restrictions, fear and anxiety caused by current management, and can benefit from treatment."

About Prota Therapeutics
Prota Therapeutics is an Australian, proprietary limited, privately-held biotech company established in 2016 to develop and commercialize novel oral immunotherapy treatments. Prota holds an exclusive license to the proprietary food immunotherapy technology developed at the MCRI. The company is, in part, a OneVenture's Healthcare Fund III investment. This fund was established with investment in part from the Australian Commonwealth Government through the BioMedical Translation Fund initiative. Prota Therapeutics has its headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. More information: https://protatherapeutics.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prota-therapeutics-achieves-51-percent-peanut-allergy-remission-rate-first-company-to-validate-significant-quality-of-life-improvements-compared-with-standard-care-301547484.html

SOURCE Prota Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • Detroit Three automakers reinstate mask mandate at some Michigan facilities

    General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Sunday they are reinstating a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan where there are high levels of COVID-19. That month, the automakers said they would adopt revised guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) allowing workers at U.S. facilities to not wear masks regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, if those facilities were not in high-risk counties. Six counties in southeastern Michigan - including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw - are again listed by the CDC as having high COVID-19 levels.

  • Was This Acquisition a Smart Move for GlaxoSmithKline?

    The British drugmaker recently announced that it agreed to acquire a late-stage biopharmaceutical company.

  • Mum at risk of being ‘internally decapitated’ to get surgery after mystery £130,000 donation

    Rachel Pighills, 35, will now undergo life-saving surgery in Barcelona.

  • The #1 Worst Canned Tuna to Buy, Says Dietitian

    Unless you live next door to a fish market or a good seafood restaurant, you're probably not eating fish consistently enough to reap the heart-healthy benefits of its omega-3 fatty acids. Regularly eating fatty fish like tuna, salmon, sardines, herring, black cod, and mackerel is associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, according to the American Heart Association, which recommends we consume at least two servings a week.There is an easy way to get enough fish in your diet for your

  • America is running out of baby formula because 3 companies control the market and babies aren’t that profitable

    “There's plenty of blame to go around here,” says one expert.

  • The Real Reason We're Experiencing a Horrifying Baby Formula Shortage

    We spoke with pediatricians and registered dietitians about what's really behind the baby formula shortage, who long it will last and what parents can do.

  • Sure Signs You Have Epstein-Barr Like Cher

    Epstein-Barr virus is one of the most common human viruses and can cause infectious mononucleosis, also called mono, as well as other illnesses. EBV is commonly spread through saliva and other bodily fluids, and most people are likely to get infected at some point in their lives. Singer and actress Cher, 75, contracted Epstein-Barr in the 90s and has been open about her battle with the virus. Here are five common symptoms of Epstein-Barr, according to experts. Read on—and to ensure your health a

  • ‘Youth transplants’ really can slow the ageing process

    Harvesting the blood and body parts of the young in the hope of achieving immortality has long been a familiar trope in horror novels and conspiracy theories.

  • Eating These Foods Regularly May Help Prevent Dementia, New Study Finds

    When it comes to ensuring that you're eating a proper diet, you might find yourself focusing on things like the number of calories you're consuming in order to keep your weight in check or what health-boosting nutrients can be found in the food that you choose to eat.At the same time, you might not be as focused on whether or not your meals offer you antioxidants. That is, however, something you may want to start doing considering the fact that eating foods that are rich in antioxidants may help

  • What people consider 'wellness' is changing, MindBody CEO explains

    The fitness industry is recovering from the shock of COVID-19, and gyms are finding that some pandemic-era trends are subsiding while others are sticking around.

  • Kim blasts pandemic response as North Korean outbreak surges

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow medicine deliveries and mobilized the military to respond to a surge in suspected COVID-19 infections, as his nation struggled to contain a fever that has reportedly killed dozens and sickened nearly a million others in a span of three days. It’s a sharp jump from six dead and 350,000 sick reported last Friday, a day after the North said that it found that an unspecified number of people in capital Pyongyang tested positive for the omicron variant. The North likely lacks test kits and other tools to detect virus carriers with no or mild symptoms, which means that several million might already have been infected.

  • Bette Midler slammed for suggesting women breastfeed amid baby formula shortage

    Actress Bette Midler is facing backlash after suggesting that women should breastfeed in light of the current baby formula shortage. Retail supply of formula has been spotty for months because of supply chain pressures and labor shortages, but was made far worse when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s recalled Abbott Nutrition’s baby food products. “TRY BREASTFEEEDING!…

  • Signs You Have "Too Much Visceral Fat" and Don't Know It

    Visceral fat is a dangerous hidden health issue not talked about enough. Unlike jiggly subcutaneous fat that you can see and touch, visceral fat is located deep in your abdomen and it coils around your vital organs. It's been linked to major health issues like stroke, some cancers, type 2 diabetes and more. Most people don't realize they have visceral fat, but Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Diet

  • Doing This Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk "Within an Hour," Experts Warn

    So much of maintaining good heart health is about the habits you repeat every day. Eating well, exercising, and avoiding tobacco use, for instance, can all contribute to improved cardiovascular function. But experts say some heart health factors can affect you more acutely, even leading to an increased risk of heart attack in as little as an hour. Read on to learn which one heart health risk has an almost immediate effect, and how to avoid the most common sources of this particular threat.READ T

  • 4 Ways Your Skin Is Telling You That Your Liver's in Trouble

    Never underestimate the importance of your liver. Not only is it your largest internal organ, it's a crucial component of the human body that does tons of work, from digestion to hormone regulation. It makes sense that the liver can send out various warning signals when something is wrong, given that it functions in so many different ways—and some of these signs of trouble can show up on your skin.Even though your liver is tucked away on your right side, under your ribcage, skin conditions can b

  • Bette Midler Slammed For Tweeting ‘Try Breastfeeding!’ Amid Baby Formula Shortage

    The “Ruthless People” star then doubled down on her stance, prompting an even stronger Twitter backlash.

  • 5 Sleep Myths to Stop Believing (About Bedroom Temperature, Nighttime Workouts & ﻿More)

    1. Myth: Sleeping in on the Weekend Makes Up for Bad Sleep During the WeekYou had a crazy week and your sleep suffered. That’s OK, you think, I’ll make up for it by sleeping in all weekend. Not so fast:...

  • Pro choice abortion rally

    Pro choice abortion rally