Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PTGX) Business Is Yet to Catch Up With Its Share Price

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 39.8x Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is a stock to avoid completely, seeing as almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 11.5x and even P/S lower than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Protagonist Therapeutics Has Been Performing

Protagonist Therapeutics hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It might be that many expect the dour revenue performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/S from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Protagonist Therapeutics?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Protagonist Therapeutics' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 2.8%. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, despite the drawbacks experienced in the last 12 months. Accordingly, shareholders will be pleased, but also have some serious questions to ponder about the last 12 months.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 93% per annum as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 92% per year, which is not materially different.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Protagonist Therapeutics' P/S is higher than its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly average growth expectations and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does Protagonist Therapeutics' P/S Mean For Investors?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Seeing as its revenues are forecast to grow in line with the wider industry, it would appear that Protagonist Therapeutics currently trades on a higher than expected P/S. Right now we are uncomfortable with the relatively high share price as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. A positive change is needed in order to justify the current price-to-sales ratio.

Having said that, be aware Protagonist Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

