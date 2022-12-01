U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

·1 min read

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) ("Protagonist" or "the Company") today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit, a virtual investor event taking place December 6-7, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Date: December 6, 2022
Time: 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT

A webcast of the event will be available for 90 days on the Investors section of the Protagonist Therapeutics website at http://investors.protagonist-inc.com/.

About Protagonist

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with peptide-based new chemical entities rusfertide and PN-235 in advanced stages of clinical development, both derived from the Company's proprietary technology platform. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is the Company's lead drug candidate currently in a global Phase 3 stage of development. The VERIFY (Phase 3) and REVIVE (Phase 2) studies of rusfertide in polycythemia vera are ongoing. Protagonist owns all marketing rights to rusfertide.

Protagonist has partnered with Janssen Biotech, Inc. on the development of PN-235 (JNJ-77242113) in moderate-to-severe psoriasis and inflammatory bowel disease. PN-235 is currently in multiple studies in psoriasis, led by Janssen.

Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For more information on Protagonist, please visit the Company's website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-jmp-securities-hematology-and-oncology-summit-301691132.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

