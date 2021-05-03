U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,192.66
    +11.49 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,113.23
    +238.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,895.12
    -67.56 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.45
    +11.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.50
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6070
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3908
    +0.0088 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0440
    -0.2950 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,990.38
    +322.20 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,418.35
    +24.69 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

Protagonist Therapeutics Reports Granting of Inducement Award

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEWARK, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTGX) today reported that on April 30, 2021, it issued an inducement award to Ramesh Bhatt, the Company's recently hired Vice President, Discovery Biology and Translational Research, in accordance with the terms of Dr. Bhatt's employment offer letter. The award was granted under the Protagonist Therapeutics Amended and Restated Inducement Plan, which was adopted May 29, 2018, and amended February 18, 2020.

The inducement award consists of an option to purchase 45,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock and has a ten-year term. The exercise price of the option is $28.94, which was the per-share closing price of Protagonist Therapeutics common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market on April 30, 2021. The shares subject to the option vest over a four-year period, with 25 percent of the shares subject to the option vesting on the first anniversary of Dr. Bhatt's date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over three years thereafter. The award was approved by the compensation committee of the Company's board of directors and was granted as a material inducement to Dr. Bhatt entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with multiple peptide-based investigational new chemical entities in different stages of development. Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an investigational, injectable hepcidin mimetic in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for polycythemia vera, and a separate Phase 2 clinical study for hereditary hemochromatosis. Based on the feedback provided by the FDA and EU regulatory authorities, the Company plans to initiate a single, global, Phase 3 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy of a once weekly, subcutaneously self-administered dose of rusfertide.

PN-943 is an investigational orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha-4-beta-7 integrin specific antagonist peptide in a 150 patient Phase 2 study for the potential treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, with ulcerative colitis as the initial targeted indication. PTG-200 is an orally delivered, gut-restricted, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide in a Phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease. Two additional second-generation oral interleukin-23 receptor antagonist candidates, PN-235 and PN-232, are in early stages of clinical development. The Company has developed a proprietary technology platform to discover and develop novel peptide-based therapeutics to address significant unmet medical needs and transform existing treatment paradigms. Protagonist is headquartered in Newark, California. For further information, please visit www.protagonist-inc.com.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protagonist-therapeutics-reports-granting-of-inducement-award-301282569.html

SOURCE Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Verizon to offload Yahoo, AOL for $5 billion

    (Reuters) -Verizon Communications Inc is getting rid of its media businesses that include iconic brands Yahoo and AOL for $5 billion, ending an expensive and unsuccessful run in the media and advertising world. Despite spending more than a decade and billions of dollars building a stable of internet brands, the New York-based telecom company has struggled to make headway in a highly competitive internet advertising space dominated by Facebook Inc and Google. Having written $4.6 billion off the value of the businesses in 2018, Verizon will get just $4.25 billion in cash from private equity firm Apollo Global, along with preferred interests of $750 million and a 10% stake in the unit - about half of what it had paid for the businesses.

  • Fed Rate Dips to Lowest in a Year, Fueling Debate About Tweaks

    (Bloomberg) -- The key benchmark that the Federal Reserve targets to control monetary policy dropped to its lowest level in more than a year on the final day of April, raising further questions about whether the central bank might need to tinker with some of the tools it uses to control it.The effective fed funds rate, which the central bank is currently aiming to keep within a range of 0% to 0.25%, slipped by one basis point to 0.05% on Friday, the monetary authority said Monday. That followed a one-basis-point decline the day before that was the first dip since last quarter.While officials chose not to shift the Fed’s so-called administered rates at the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting last Wednesday, a persistently lower rate could once again raise the specter of tweaks to the interest rate on excess reserves and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged. The drop to 0.05% may in part be related to end-of-month effects and market participants will be keenly attuned to the next reading to gauge whether it is just a temporary dip or part of a more persistent shift that risks prompting the Fed to act.“A one-day dip to 0.05% would probably not be enough to prompt an intermeeting rate tweak by the Fed,” Wrightson ICAP economist Lou Crandall wrote in a note before the data was released. If it were to stay at that level though, Crandall believes the Fed “would probably move promptly” to adjust the interest on excess reserves rate and the rate for the Fed’s reverse repurchase agreement facility, even as it keeps its main target range unchanged.Officials from the central bank, including Chair Jerome Powell and the New York Fed’s Lorie Logan, have said in recent months that they are open to adjusting administered rates as needed.Rates for short-term dollar borrowing have been driven to zero and below, weighed down by Fed asset purchases, a drawdown of the U.S. Treasury’s mammoth cash pile that’s cutting into the supply of T-bills, and a shift from bank deposits to money-market funds. The potential reimposition of America’s debt ceiling later this year threatens to exacerbate this dynamic. Last week saw the government sell bills at a zero yield for the first time since early 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HNA Group Assets Attract Interest From Fosun, JD.com

    (Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($772 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January. The conglomerate started looking for strategic investors for Shenzhen-listed CCOOP Group Co., which operates convenience stores, department stores, logistics parks and online financial services, according to a March announcement on HNA’s website. Its airport assets and airline business are also seeking strategic investors, separate statements on the website show. HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co., which develops real estate projects including airport industrial parks, and Hong Kong-listed Hainan Meilan International Airport Co. are both owned by HNA.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.Hainan Airlines reported a net loss of 2.6 billion yuan in the first quarter of 2021 after losing 64 billion yuan last year, according to its latest financial report.(Adds more details about HNA assets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ride the Crypto Boom with These 3 Stocks

    Some 15% of the American public owns some form of cryptocurrency – and a large part of that group jumped on the bandwagon in the last two years. The digital currencies – Bitcoin is the most famous, but there are scores of others – offer users a distinct set of advantages, based on their blockchain technology. First, the crypto coins are secure – as a digital technology, blockchain is notoriously difficult to break. Second, the coins have the chief attribute of any store of value: scarcity. There is a mathematical limit to how many Bitcoin, for example, will ever exist – and that limit gives them their value. People want a secure online currency, are willing to pay for it, and the relatively scarce (compared to traditional fiat currencies) crypto coins offer both attributes. The result, in recent years, has been a boom as investors have started looking seriously at the crypto sector. Of course, any digital currency is going to need a range of services to be usable. Financial companies, to back it, and payment servers, to handle transactions, to name just two. Other companies and major business figures – Elon Musk comes readily to mind – will invest heavily in it. All of this creates a landscape in which investors can profit from crypto without ever buying an actual coin. They can buy into the companies that are poised to ride the cryptocurrency boom to higher profits. How big is crypto? The market for it surpassed $2 trillion earlier this month, a number that’s hard to get your head around. So, as usual, we’ve turned to the TipRanks platform to help us make sense of the equity landscape as pertains to crypto. We’ve located three stocks – from different sectors – that according to some of the Street’s top analysts are all set to deliver crypto charged gains. Let’s dive in. Silvergate Capital (SI) We’ll start in the financial world, fitting when we’re discussing a new financial asset like crypto. Silvergate Capital is a commercial bank, chartered in California and providing financial services and infrastructure to customers in the digital currency industry. Silvergate has been in the finance industry for over 3 decades and has turned a profit every year for the last 21 years. Silvergate got into digital currency in 2013, with an active pursuit of digital currency customers. Today, the company has over 1,100 customers in this sector. In March of this year, Silvergate expanded its digital currency services, using a custody service to hold Bitcoin as collateral for US dollar commercial loans. The service offers large Bitcoin holders a way to access liquid capital without selling off the underlying cryptocurrency. Silvergate provides custody for the Bitcoin collateral through Coinbase and Fidelity Digital Assets. In the recent financial release, for 1Q21, Silvergate reported EPS of 55 cents per share, beating the industry estimates by 14% and better yet, growing 139% year-over-year. Supporting the earnings growth, Silvergate recorded 29% customer base growth year-over-year. Digital currency deposits grew from $5 billion at the end of December to $6.8 billion at the end of March. The company’s rapid growth can also be seen in the share value, which is up an astounding 582% in the past 12 months. 5-star analyst Joseph Vafi, of Canaccord Genuity, is impressed by Silvergate’s growth in digital currency banking, and writes, “Silvergate delivered again in Q1, highlighted by another near 40% sequential increase in deposits on top of the 130+ % q/q increase in Q4. This impressive deposit growth was driven by similarly strong growth in demand for use of the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN) as institutional interest in bitcoin continues to accelerate. Just as important are the implications of the two strategic deals with Fidelity and Coinbase inked in Q1. In our view, it is becoming clear that not only is it emerging as a key financial services cog across all of institutional cryptocurrency trading, but SI is now becoming the key partner for cryptocurrency custodians seeking to offer margin lending. Importantly, Silvergate has a core competitive cost advantage in crypto margin lending, given its underlying bank charter which provides a very low cost of capital via raising zero interest customer deposits.” Vafi, who is rated in the top 100 of Wall Streets analysts, puts a Buy on SI shares, and his $150 price target suggests the stock has room for 36% growth this year. (To watch Vafi’s track record, click here.) Canaccord’s Vafi is no outlier in his bullish views. Silvergate has 5 recent reviews, and they include 4 Buys against a single Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock’s share price is $107.22, and the average price target of $158 implies a 45% upside – even more bullish than Vafi allows – for the coming year. (See Silvergate’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) While Silvergate is hardly a household name, PayPal has become one. The company is the market leader in online payment processing, a booming industry in itself, and its top line revenue grew from $17.7 billion in 2019 to $21.4 billion in 2020. The company recorded sequential increases in revenue the second, third, and fourth quarters of last year, and saw Q4 EPS reach $1, up from 43 cents in the prior’s year’s first quarter. That PayPal’s growth has come during the pandemic is unsurprising. We all know e-commerce boomed last year, benefitting from social lockdown policies, and e-commerce requires online payment processors. PayPal has a leading role in that industry, with over 377 million active accounts, conducting 4.4 billion payment transactions totaling $277 billion in payment volume. In a major development for the company, PayPal announced in April that its mobile payment app, Venmo, will now offer users the ability to buy, sell, and hold four crypto currencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. According to one survey, some 30% of Venmo’s users already deal in crypto; this move makes their transactions more convenient, and opens an easy avenue to crypto for Venmo’s full 70-million-strong userbase. BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, points out a key factor in PayPal’s new Venmo feature when he writes, “The move marked the first time that consumers will be able to use crypto to make purchases at a large array of merchants. The crypto option is now available in the U.S. with more than half of PYPL’s 29mm merchants, with the company stating that more would be added soon.” Palmer believes that this move toward crypto will be a net positive for PayPal, and he backs that with a Buy rating and $345 price target implying a one-year upside of 31%. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here.) That Wall Street agrees with Palmer is obvious from the Strong Buy consensus rating on the stock, supported by new fewer than 29 recent Buy ratings. These outweigh the 4 Holds that have also been set here. PYPL shares are trading for $262.29, and their $310.68 average price target suggests the stock has room to grow 18% this year. (See PayPal’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) CleanSpark (CLSK) Last up, CleanSpark, is both a software company and a clean energy company. That makes more sense than at first would be apparent – CleanSpark’s software products are designed to control microgrid and distributed energy systems. These systems allow users to go off-grid, opting out of traditional power distribution to tap into cleaner green energy sources. CleanSpark provides the control software for these systems. Earlier this year, CleanSpark made a couple of bold moves that made waves in its own industry, and in crypto. In March, the company put an offering of public shares on the market – more than 9 million common shares – at $22 each, raising more than $200 million before expenses. That alone got notice from investors. In addition, the company started using the funds to buy up more Bitcoin mining rigs. These are the computer systems through which new bitcoins are generated. They draw massive amounts of power, put out a lot of heat – and CleanSpark has invested heavily, not only in the computational mining rigs, which will slowly produce new bitcoins, but in the clean energy infrastructure to make the company’s Atlanta mining location 95% carbon-free. The company’s latest investment in Bitcoin mining will start to take physical shape later this year. And finally, in April, CleanSpark announced that it had secured contracts for an additional 22,680 Bitcoin miners. When all of the new rigs are installed, up and running, CleanSpark expects to increase its Bitcoin mining production to more than 3.2 EH/s. In the quarter ended March 31, CleanSpark produced 144 Bitcoins, and has produced a total of 205 Bitcoins since it began mining ops in December. In all of this, CleanSpark has not lost sight of its original focus. The company also announced in April that it had secured a net $16.2 million increase in its microgrid contracts, a year-over-year increase of 220%. In coverage of this stock for H.C. Wainwright, top analyst Amit Dayal writes, “We believe CleanSpark's execution on the microgrid and Bitcoin mining fronts could position the company to exceed our expectations for FY2021, as our assumptions now appear relatively conservative. The stock has pulled back since its January 2021 highs alongside some other Bitcoin mining comps, and general weakness across small-cap names. However, we believe, with Bitcoin prices remaining well above our assumptions, no known changes to mining operations, and the company adding to its microgrid backlog, the operational side of the story appears to be intact. We believe CleanSpark's valuation remains compelling at current levels with the company set for YoY revenue and earnings growth of more than 150% and more than 1,000%, respectively, in FY2022.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Dayal gives CLSK shares a Buy rating with a $50 price target that indicates confidence in a robust 135% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Dayal’s track record, click here.) There are only two recent reviews on this stock – including Dayal’s – but both agree: this is one to Buy. CLSK shares are currently trading for $21.26 and the price target averages to $47.50, suggesting an upside of 123% this year. (See CleanSpark’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Can Ethereum prices hit $5,000 in a week? That’s what one crypto expert speculates as Ether mints records

    The No. 2 crypto on the planet is extending its surge into rarefied territory, and that momentum higher has at least one crypto expert speculating that Ether prices could hit $5,000 within a week.

  • My employer paid me in crypto. It rose 700% in value. Now he wants employees to return the crypto and accept dollars

    ‘What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?’

  • Buffett and Munger heap criticism on Robinhood for casino-like atmosphere

    Warren Buffett on Saturday likened the millions of inexperienced day traders who entered the stock market in the past year to gamblers, and said commission-free brokerages such as Robinhood Financial for promoted a casino-like atmosphere. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual meeting, Buffett said Robinhood has attracted, "maybe set out to attract," a large number of people who are just gambling on short-term price movements in stocks such as Apple Inc. Buffett's long-time business partner, Charlie Munger, was more harsh.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • Tug of War Between Stimulus, Virus Leaves EM Investors Torn

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors head into the first week of May with as many reasons to be gloomy as cheerful.For all the support emanating from U.S. stimulus plans, dovish central banks and rising commodity prices, worries over India’s deepening Covid-19 crisis, escalating U.S.-Russia tensions and China’s Huarong debt saga may give buyers pause. Traders have become less bullish about the outlook for developing nations amid increasing inflation concerns, with most who sought refuge in cash not yet ready to put it to work, according to a survey by HSBC Holdings Plc.“Emerging markets will continue to be torn between positive tailwinds from the U.S. economic recovery and the very difficult infection situation in countries such as Brazil and India,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “A stronger U.S. recovery could also bring potential inflation and higher yields, which may cap the progress of markets that are traditionally vulnerable to rising Treasury yields.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Virus Resurgence Adds to ‘Sell in May’ MoodMorgan Stanley said it favors emerging-market local debt over currencies as developing-nation central banks will probably refrain from tightening too much. Meantime, Deutsche Bank AG predicts the Chinese yuan may rally further on strong inflows while recommending a cautious stance on the Turkish lira.While April proved a positive month for emerging markets, with bonds and currencies posting their first monthly gains of 2021, history suggests potential challenges ahead. May was a losing month for developing-nation stocks, currencies and local bonds in at least seven of the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Central-bank decisions from Thailand to Turkey and Brazil this week could help investors decide whether now is the time to buy.Rate DecisionsBrazil’s central bank may boost its key Selic rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% Wednesday, according to economists surveyed by BloombergBloomberg Economics expects the monetary authority to signal that there are more hikes to come while indicating that the decisions will depend on dataApril trade-balance figures will be posted on Monday, March industrial production comes Wednesday and retail sales are due FridayThe real was the second-biggest gainer among emerging-market currencies in AprilBrazil investors will be also keen for any updates on a lower house report that could help launch tax-reform discussions. The Senate will also continue its probe into President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemicThe Central Bank of Turkey will probably keep its key rate at 19% on Thursday after Governor Sahap Kavcioglu’s vow to maintain a tight monetary-policy stance helped the lira beat most peers last week“Rising inflation and the promise to keep rates above price gains will prevent the central bank from easing as the political leadership desires,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportData on Monday showed that Turkey’s annual inflation rate climbed to 17.1% in April, narrowing the gap with the one-week repo rateThailand’s central bank meets Wednesday while Malaysia’s gathers on Thursday, with both set to keep interest rates at record lowsThai policy makers will leave their benchmark at 0.5% for the next 12 months despite the resurgence of virus cases, Barclays economists Brian Tan and Shreya Sodhani in Singapore wrote in a note. Authorities prefer targeted measures rather than a rate cut, they saidThe BOT last lowered its benchmark in May 2020. The baht is the worst-performing currency in emerging Asia this yearMalaysia unveiled a 20 billion-ringgit ($4.9 billion) stimulus package in March and began a vaccination program in February to boost the recovery. Exports recovered to pre-Covid-19 levels and an accommodative stance would further support growth, according to Morgan Stanley economists including Deyi Tan in SingaporeBank Negara Malaysia last eased policy in July 2020. The ringgit has weakened about 2% this yearIn eastern Europe, Poland and the Czech Republic will also probably leave their key rates unchangedInvestors will monitor minutes from Colombia’s April central bank meeting on Monday for clues on the path ahead after policy makers left the key rate untouchedOn Wednesday, the nation will release April CPI data, which will probably show an annual increaseWhat Else to WatchNations across the developing world announced manufacturing PMI for AprilOn Monday, the purchasing managers’ index for Brazil manufacturing fell in April from a month earlier; the gauge for Mexico PMI roseAsia’s manufacturing activity remained robust through April even as a gauge of factory output in China, the region’s top economy and industrial powerhouse, showed signs of coolingIndonesia released CPI data on Monday showing annual price gains quickened to 1.4% in April, the fastest pace since January. South Korea publishes its own figures on Tuesday, while the Philippines and Thailand disclose theirs on Wednesday and Taiwan follows on ThursdayIndonesia posts first-quarter GDP data Wednesday. Southeast Asia’s largest economy likely shrank 0.7% from a year earlier, an improvement from the 2.2% fourth-quarter decline, according to a Bloomberg survey. The rupiah is one of this year’s biggest losers in AsiaSouth Korea will report current-account figures for March on Friday. The surplus widened to $8 billion in March from $7 billion in FebruaryChina’s trade figures, due Friday, will show the extent of the nation’s economic recoveryReports on foreign reserves, the current-account balance and the Caixin PMI services gauge will be published the same day. The yuan has strengthened almost 1% this yearTaiwan will issue trade data on Friday. Expanding exports have helped the local dollar appreciate 2% this year, the best performer in emerging AsiaThe Philippines will release trade statistics on FridayRussian inflation probably decelerated in April but remains well above the central bank’s 4% target“That will be of little comfort to the central bank, which is likely to keep tightening policy in the face of ‘very alarming’ risks,” Bloomberg Economics said in a reportWhile a hawkish central bank, higher oil prices and a de-escalation in tensions with Ukraine will help the ruble to strengthen toward 71 per dollar in the next three months, political frictions with the U.S. may limit further gains, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a reportThe Chilean peso strengthened as the Imacec, a proxy for gross domestic product, increased at the fastest pace in almost three years in March, beating forecastsOn Friday, traders will watch April CPI data for any signs of mounting inflationary pressuresIn Mexico, April CPI data released Friday will probably show a jump from a month earlier, according to Bloomberg Economics(Updates with Mexico, Brazil PMIs. Earlier, updated Asia PMIs, Indonesia CPI data.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Burned out millennials quitting their jobs eye 'private money flowing around’

    Multiple surveys have found workers are considering or planning to look for a new job.

  • My wife inherited $800K. She put $300K toward our mortgage and $500K in her own bank account — after 35 years of marriage

    ‘What do you think of the way she has treated her inheritance? If we divorce, will I have to pay her alimony?’

  • Qiagen first-quarter profit tops expectations on growth in non-COVID-19 products

    Qiagen's products include several types of COVID-19 tests that helped it to boost sales over the past year and recover from a difficult 2019 that included profit warnings, a slump in China business and a CEO departure. "We have made multiple product expansions to our non-COVID related portfolio, including the launch of a Lyme disease test," Qiagen's Chief Executive Thierry Bernard said in a statement. Qiagen also confirmed its 2021 forecast for adjusted earnings of $2.42 to $2.46 per share and net sales growth of 18% to 20% at constant exchange rates.

  • Why Ether is Soaring to New Highs

    Bitcoin, which was up 2%, has been trailing Ethereum on a relative basis, and now makes up less than half of the value of all cryptocurrencies.

  • Forget Bitcoin: Here are The Crypto Assets To Follow

    Bitcoin — all the rage since first crossing the $1,000 price mark in 2017 — is the least exciting crypto asset on the market. Like many “firsts,” Bitcoin enjoys widespread brand recognition, but that recognition doesn’t accurately reflect its value as an asset, particularly in comparison to other available assets in the crypto market. Bitcoin is to the crypto market what Netscape was to search engines in the early days of the Internet. There’s a need for a better solution, and the market is responding. Real innovation in the crypto market now takes place in decentralized finance (DeFi) and the mainly Ethereum-based (ETH) infrastructure that underpins it. DeFi, which supports everything from decentralized exchanges to token based lending, mimics the structure of traditional financial markets in the open, transparent forum of a blockchain-based infrastructure. According to ConsenSys, more than $2 billion worth of transactions occur daily on decentralized exchanges and more than $23 billion in outstanding decentralized loans have been granted as of March 2021. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Rather than focus on Bitcoin, the following are crypto assets worth watching, as they are best positioned to capitalize on the growing popularity and practicality of decentralized finance: UniSwap (UNI) UniSwap is a decentralized liquidity protocol that facilitates automated trading of decentralized finance tokens. Compatible with any ERC-20 token in the ethereum ecosystem, it has a current market cap exceeding $16 billion and continues to grow rapidly. In January of this year, it traded around $5 — it currently trades in the $30 range. UNI is well positioned within the DeFi space, as it represents the largest decentralized exchange in the crypto market. As such, it is slated to capitalize on the onset of FinTech 2.0, of which DeFi is the key component, and the market’s expected multi-trillion dollar growth over the next several years as it converges with traditional finance. Litecoin (LTC) Litecoin, an early alt coin dating back to 2011, took some of the best features from Bitcoin while focusing on providing a less onerous processing framework to decrease the block generation time. Litecoin can process a block every 2.5 minutes, compared to Bitcoin's 10 minutes. It is a peer-to-peer Internet currency with a fully decentralized, open source, global payment network. LTC is a great example of the potential for peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and the importance of continuous innovation. LTC started 2021 trading at roughly $124 and currently trades at around $262. It boasts an almost $18 billion market cap and a 24-hour transaction volume of more than $10 billion. It is relatively liquid and has great potential for further upside. Chainlink (LINK) Chainlink is a decentralized network designed to connect smart contracts with data from the non-crypto space. LINK provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs for complex smart contracts on any blockchain and will potentially be the “link” that weaves different networks together. It serves as another solid example of the strengths of DeFi, as it’s a connector and a facilitator for further innovation. LINK’s price has risen along with the other core DeFi tokens: it increased from $0.19 in January 2018 to approximately $35, currently. The DeFi and the general crypto infrastructure space represents one of the top opportunity sets for the next decade across all asset classes. As the crypto market continues to mature and to grow in participation, these players in the ecosystem will stand to benefit in ways that Bitcoin simply cannot. The current growth rate in this space promises to continue, with these technologies eventually evolving into the dominant players in financial markets. But only those best positioned for that future will endure. If the crypto space is truly successful, there will be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of tokenized assets trading on blockchains with smart contract components. Bitcoin will be just one of them, and certainly not the most attractive. Nikolas Joyce is CIO of The Strategic Funds. Edited Photo Via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGLOBAL ENERGY METALS MAKES AGRESSIVE MOVES TO BOOST ITS BATTERY MINERAL PROJECTS OPPORTUNITIESAcreage Holdings Teams Up With Medterra To Develop CBD Collection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Warren Buffett: Zero interest rates have created a 'sea change' in finance

    Billionaire investor Warren Buffett warned that the consequences of zero interest rates remain an unanswered question.

  • Wealthy taxpayers are bracing for more taxes under Biden, but they’re missing this key information

    Biden’s proposal would put the top income tax rate back at 39.6%, the rate before the 2017 Trump tax cuts lowered it to 37%.

  • If you ‘sell in May,’ don’t go away

    Should you dump all the stock market funds from your 401(k) and IRA on the first of May, go away, and come back again for Hallowe’en? Definitely, says an old Wall Street adage. Obvious note: If you want an easy life, ignore all trading advice from the Wall Street crowd.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Buffett on his relationship with Munger: 'In 62 years, we've never gotten mad at each other'

    'Warren I don't have to agree on every damn little thing we do. We've gotten along pretty well,' says 97-year-old Charlie Munger.

  • What's Your Net Worth Telling You?

    Your net worth is easy to calculate. It's harder to figure out if you're on the right track to building personal wealth. Here are some pointers.