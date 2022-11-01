U.S. markets closed

Protech Automotive Solutions launches new ADAS ID3 calibration identification solution at the 2022 SEMA Show

Protech Automotive Solutions
·3 min read

State-of-the-art solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance ADAS repair identification capabilities

Image 1

Protech teammates at SEMA 2022 show

Image 2

Protech teammates at SEMA 2022 show

Lewisville, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Automotive Solutions is launching its ADAS ID3 solution at the 2022 SEMA show, November 1-4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ADAS ID3 utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to more accurately identify repairs needed in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and meet original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

According to a report from the American Automobile Association, 92.7% of new vehicle models available in the United States as of May 2018 are equipped with ADAS technology. However, the same report states that every year, millions of OEM-recommended ADAS repairs are not properly completed. Protech's holistic approach to identifying calibration recommendations that can get vehicle safety systems back to OEM specifications goes beyond repairing a damaged bumper or replacing a broken windshield – it is about fully identifying repair needs so that auto repair shops can help keep drivers safe.

“Currently, identifying ADAS calibration needs within a body shop is extremely manual, requiring extensive research, multiple decision points and judgment calls to be made by an individual. This leads to only a fraction of vehicles equipped with ADAS being properly repaired to pre-accident condition. We saw an opportunity to leverage technology and machine learning to deliver highly accurate, consistent ADAS calibration repair recommendations across a greater number of cars,” said Don Mikrut, Vice President of Product Development.

As one of the most advanced ADAS calibration identification solutions on the market today, ADAS ID3 triangulates relevant data points such as collision estimates, diagnostic pre-scans and up-to-date OEM guidelines, all complemented by Protech's internal vehicle repair database. Protech’s proprietary algorithm mines thousands of data points from vehicle scans, then creates ADAS repair recommendations that identify safety features needing proper restoration to factory specifications.

"ADAS ID3 builds on our expertise and history in the vehicle diagnostic industry by revolutionizing the identification of calibration and repair needs, thus saving our technicians and partners time and money,” said Chris Gutierrez, Vice President, Protech Technology and Innovation. “Protech’s focus is to fix vehicles the right way the first time.”

ADAS ID3 is one of the many solutions that Protech offers auto repair shops in a business-to-business capacity. By assisting shops to holistically identify ADAS features that have been compromised, regardless of major or minor damages, shop owners can offer their customers peace-of-mind when it comes to the safety of vehicle repairs.

ADAS ID3 has been implemented in over 1,000 collision centers nationwide and is available to shop owners with tech support on-site and virtually, Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time. For more information, visit Protech’s website or visit booth 33267 at the 2022 SEMA show for a demo of ADAS ID3.

About Protech 

Protech Automotive Solutions™ offers expertise and innovative solutions that help automotive service providers keep their customers safe. Equipped with advanced automotive diagnostic tools, technology and forward-thinking training, Protech Technicians scan, calibrate and diagnose vehicles in conjunction with any automotive service performed, including collision, auto glass and mechanical repairs.

As an industry leader with the largest national footprint in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) diagnostic scanning and calibration services, Protech is always evolving to meet the needs of automotive service providers who repair sophisticated, technologically advanced vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.protechautomotivesolutions.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Maureen Locus Protech Automotive Solutions 2148975856 media@calibercollision.com


