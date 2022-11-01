U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Protecht Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

·4 min read

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inclusion of Protecht, Inc. in its inaugural Power Partner Awards, which honor B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in various areas of business including insurance, productivity, e-commerce, customer and enterprise relationship management, and engineering, among others.

Inc. Power Partner 2022
Inc. Power Partner 2022

Phoenix-based Protecht also ranks No. 30 in the Insurance category on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list.

"Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner is an honor all of us at Protecht accept with tremendous pride. It's a continued validation of the unrivaled dedication and expertise that our Protecht global workforce contributes to drive value for our stakeholders," said Protecht CEO Bryan Derbyshire. "We put forth a full throttle effort to provide multi-tenant solutions, which improve our partners' businesses and, in turn, enhance interactions with their customers. We love what we do, and we are proud that our partners trust us to elevate their customers' experiences and boost their company's bottom line."

Honorees received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

"Live event experiences, and all those moments in the lead-up, are the lifeblood of our society. But from security threats online to unpredictable events in consumers' lives, there is a wide valley of vulnerability that many businesses lacking bandwidth or resources simply cannot address," continued Derbyshire. "From working diligently to achieve our SOC1 and SOC2 certifications to being calm in allaying their customers' concerns, we serve as an extension of our partners' strides to help increase the lifetime value of their customers. We truly help them protect what matters."

Complete results of the Inc. Power Partner Awards can be found at https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

About Protecht, Inc.

Phoenix-based Protecht, Inc., an honoree on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual list as well as the 2022 Inc. Power Partner list, is a respected embedded insurance provider, driving the provision of digital consumer protection at the point of sale. Protecht's industry-leading, proprietary live event technology and consumer-facing suite of protection products support its B2B partners and offer ticketing platforms control over inventory, real-time data reporting, additional lines of revenue, fraud prevention tools, and fan engagement. Protecht's secure and versatile payment processing gateway offers a developer-centric API and a rich selection of integration tools to cost-effectively protect event attendees and participants from potential lost ticket costs due to covered unforeseen circumstances. Protecht's leadership team has extensive experience in fraud protection, payments, insurance, technology, music, and entertainment. "Protecht What Matters." www.protecht.com

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Press Room
Phone: 844.849.4827
Email: press@protecht.com

(PRNewsfoto/protecht, inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/protecht, inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protecht-named-to-incs-inaugural-power-partner-awards-301664290.html

SOURCE Protecht

