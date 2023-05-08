Protect your face from the sun with these tinted sunscreens from Supergoop, La Roche-Posay

Protect your skin with these tinted sunscreens.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

No matter where you are in the world, and regardless of what the weather forecast calls, wearing sunscreen every day is vital. (As a friendly reminder, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends reapplying your SPF of choice every two hours for optimal protection against skin cancers.) If you're a frequent makeup wearer struggling to find a sunscreen that pairs well with your complexion products, consider opting for a tinted sunscreen on the days you want coverage and sun protection.

Generally speaking, tinted sunscreens double as sun protection and foundation, as they deliver sheer-to-medium coverage that minimizes the appearance of blemishes and redness. To help you find a product that'll shield you from the sun's rays and leave you feeling great about your skin, we’ve arranged a list of 10 of the best tinted sunscreens. Keep reading to find your new beauty must-have.

For more beauty, makeup and hair reviews and tips, follow us on TikTok @beautorial.

1. Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint

Enhance your complexion and protect your skin from the sun with the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40.

For an option that acts as both a tinted sunscreen and a foundation, look to the Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint. This self-proclaimed "tinted serum" claims to offer sheer coverage and a dewy finish—all while protecting your skin with SPF 40. It relies on mineral sunscreen ingredient zinc oxide to safeguard the skin from sun damage, niacinamide to blur the look of pores, texture and lines, along with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin.

The tinted sunscreen boasts an impressive 30-part shade range—from "Skye ST0.5" (extra light with neutral undertones) to "Lovina ST19" (extra deep with neutral undertones)—making it an ideal choice for those with darker skin tones who want a mineral option that won't leave a white cast.

Story continues

"Wow," exclaims one amazed Sephora reviewer. "It’s a beautiful formula. I don’t need sponges—just a few drops in my hand—and I lather on my face. It stays all day, and the SPF is a plus for me."

$48 at Sephora

2. Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen

Leave your skin looking dewy and protected with the Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen.

Hydration, light coverage, a dewy finish and protection from the sun is what the Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer SPF 35 Sunscreen aims to offer. It accomplishes these goals through the inclusion of hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated, licorice root extract to provide a radiant glow and mineral zinc oxide to shield skin from the sun. This tinted sunscreen also carries a relatively wide range of shades—14, to be exact. It spans from "One" (very light skin tones with pink undertones) to "Ten" (rich skin tones with neutral undertones).

"It’s the perfect light coverage, blends well, doesn’t get caky or crease," one happy Sephora customer confirms. "I mix [it] with my regular moisturizer, and it’s great. I hate foundation and this gives the best smoothing effect. Definitely test on your face instead of your hand. It got me to the right shade."

$36 at Sephora

3. Supergoop Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40

Prep your skin for makeup and give it a glowy finish with the Supergoop Glowscreen Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 40.

Looking to get your glow on? Turn your attention over to the Supergoop Glowscreen. This tinted SPF from the beloved sunscreen brand promises to serve as a makeup primer, shield skin from the sun and blue light and provide "a pearlescent finish to leave skin luminous with an instant glow." It calls on hyaluronic acid to hydrate and cocoa peptides to shelter the skin from blue light damage. Unlike majority of the tinted sunscreens on this list, this offering is a chemical-based sunscreen that uses avobenzone, octisalate and octocrylene. It comes in four shades, ranging from "Dawn" (pink pearl) to "Sunset" (deep bronze).

"Finally, the tinted sunscreen of my dreams," declares one impressed Sephora reviewer. "I love the shade 'Golden Hour.' It gives a perfect glowing tint to my complexion. There’s enough color payoff to give you a seamless but natural look!"

$38 at Sephora

4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50

Safeguard skin from the sun with the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50.

Shoppers also sing their praises for the La Roche-Posay Anthelios Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50. According to the brand, this top-rated tinted SPF doesn't leave a white cast, is fast-absorbing, offers a matte finish and ensures protection from UVA/UVB rays. The SPF 50 gets its sun protection-abilities from titanium dioxide, a mineral sunscreen ingredient. The formula comes in one "universal tint" that bears a muted, peachy hue.

"This product is my go-to for warm weather face sunscreen," one Amazon customer writes. "I use it as a sun protective and as a lightweight foundation. Many sunscreens break out my face and this one does not! Plus, the added tint is just perfect for those the summer days when you only want to put on minimal makeup."

$38 at Amazon

5. Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation

Keep sensitive skin protected with the Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation.

Whether you have a sensitive skin type, are a fervent wearer of foundation or count yourself as both, you need to consider the Tower 28 SunnyDays SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation. The brand claims that it's "the first and only complexion makeup product" to receive the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance. The formula offers "light-medium buildable coverage," and its hero ingredient, non-nano zinc oxide, acts as a shield from UVA/UVB rays. The foundation-sunscreen hybrid comes in 14 shades, ranging from "Fairfax"(fair with pink undertones) to "Venice" (rich with neutral undertones).

"It's so good," writes one pleased Sephora reviewer. "I love the applicator, and a little goes a long way. It's super buildable, too. I hate foundation on my skin, but I love this. Also, it feels like you have nothing on your face."

$32 at Sephora

6. EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46

Calm and shield sensitive skin from the sun with the EltaMD Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46.

EltaMD, an internet- and celebrity-favorite skincare brand (Hailey Bieber counts herself as a fan of the brand's UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen), also has another tinted iteration of its beloved SPF: the UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46. It purports to "protect sensitive skin types" and address skin concerns like acne, hyperpigmentation and rosacea. Hyaluronic acid aims to smooth fine lines and zinc oxide and octinoxate join forces to shield skin from UVA/UVB rays. The sunscreen comes in a single peach-colored shade.

"This was my first time buying a tinted sunscreen for my face," one Amazon reviewer shares. "It was recommended by a good friend of mine, and I am definitely happy with the purchase. I have sensitive skin, so I generally apply a light face moisturizer before putting this on. No weird smell or discoloration with the tint. Will definitely be purchasing again once this bottle runs out."

$43 at Amazon

7. Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Classic SPF 50

Protect your skin from blue light, UVA/UVB rays and pollution with the Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50.

Aside from defending the skin against the UVA/UVB rays and blue light, the Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Classic SPF 50 claims to shelter the skin from infrared radiation as well. It produces a "dewy/natural" finish while keeping the skin safe under the sunlight thanks to the inclusion of zinc oxide. The formula has "a universal shade" with a light peach hue.

"I have used this for a couple weeks, off and on," writes one Colorescience customer that awarded it five stars. "It’s lovely. I can see a difference in my skin and prefer it over makeup. It makes my skin super soft. Helped my skin through lack of sleep with a sick toddler and some fur baby grief. Will buy again!"

$45 at Colorescience

8. Cotz Face SPF 40

Shield skin from the sun and pave the way for a matte makeup base with the Cotz Face SPF 40.

Those who love a matte makeup base—i.e., not glowy—should be pleased to hear that you can protect and prepare your skin for makeup with the Cotz Face SPF 40 Sunscreen. It's a mineral-based tinted SPF that uses ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to offer protection against UVA/UVB rays. Though it is considered to be a makeup primer, the brand says you can wear it on its own to even your complexion. The primer/sunscreen is available in one peach-toned shade.

"This is my holy grail product," declares one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer. "I haven’t let myself run out for the better half of a decade. It does its job as a sunscreen, but it also does great as a primer, meaning it blurs imperfections like large pores, redness, fine lines, etc. If you’re pale, it can look dark coming out of the tube. But when you rub it in, it blends very well. I just apply a powder over this, and it looks just as good as using actual foundation. Absolute favorite skincare product."

$28 at Amazon

9. Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen

Use the Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen to help skin get ready for makeup, give skin a glow and safeguard skin from the sun's rays.

As of this writing, the Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen is the newest kid on the block, and it's already gotten the stamp of approval from Reviewed beauty editor Jessica Kasparian. In her review, Kasparian noted that the new tinted sunscreen "has a silky, glowy formula that feels comfortable on the skin. It has a slight peach tint, which is supposed to offset any white cast, which I found to be true on my light skin tone." The tinted SPF's mineral sunscreen-based formula uses zinc oxide to keep skin protected from UVA and UVB rays and hyaluronic acid to hydrate. It only comes in one tint that Kasparian describes as "a slight peach" hue.

$40 at Kosas

10. Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 45

Mask redness and protect skin from the sun with the Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen.

With the Peter Thomas Roth Max Mineral Tinted Sunscreen, shielding skin from UVA/UVB rays and minimizing the appearance of redness are top priorities. Ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide safeguard skin from the sun's rays while safflower extract and vitamins C and E serve as skin-soothers. The sunscreen is only offered in one shade: "universal vanishing tint." This peachy shade intends to eliminate redness "and blends into most skin tones," per the brand.

"I have repurchased this product probably eight times now and have recommended it to everyone in my life who is willing to pay for it," writes one elated Sephora customer. "It is tinted, so it doesn't leave a white cast. The percentage of zinc oxide is significant enough for proper protection. I don't need any foundation or concealer when I wear this because it makes my skin look so healthy and slightly glowy. It is so lightweight that I forget I am wearing it. Also, it is fragrance-free and doesn't break me out or cause rosacea flare-ups. I fully recommend this!"

$38 at Sephora

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best tinted sunscreens: Protect your skin with Supergoop, La Roche-Posay